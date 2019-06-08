GeoNet has issued a warning following a magnitude 5.5 quake this morning near Milford Sound.

The 3.24am quake was 5km deep and reported by more than 600 people around Queenstown and Wanaka.

It was part of a swarm of tremors around Milford Sound, including a weak M3.1 quake just minutes ago.

The seismologist on duty at Geonet said the quake appeared to have occurred on the Alpine Fault.

"This fault system has the potential for larger events," Geonet tweeted. "We would like to make sure that you are prepared for a large earthquake at all times."