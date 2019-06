Two Lotto players from Auckland and Tauranga will be planning a dream midwinter getaway after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight's live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Pak N Save Cameron Rd in Tauranga and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $9 million.

Strike also rolled over tonight and will be $600,000 on Wednesday.