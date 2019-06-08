Around 9000 Auckland properties were left without power at the height of today's outages as blustery winds continue to batter the city.

A Vector spokesman said that number had dropped but outages remained, particularly in parts of the East Coast Bays, Dairy Flat, Kumeu and Titirangi.

He said the outages were caused by strong winds causing lines to clash, or blowing trees and vegetation onto lines.

"Vector will continue to work through all outstanding jobs, and our focus remains on restoring power as quickly as possible while ensuring the safety of our crews and the public," the spokesman said.

People were advised that all lines should be treated as live at all times and to keep a safe distance away from any damaged power equipment or power lines down.

This comes after a tourist bus was blown off the road and into a bank in the Waikato shortly after 11am today.

None of the 22 people on the bus were injured but they had to clamber out of the bus through an emergency escape, Hamilton Police Senior Sergeant Will Loughrin said.

"A significant gust of wind blew the tourist bus off the road into a bank. None of them required any medical attention but the passengers were shaken up."

The tourists were foreign nationals from a mixture of countries on their way south to Waitomo Caves when the gust of wind swept the bus off State Highway 39, north of Pirongia near Bell Rd.

"Everyone is safe and well but our message to the public is just be wary on the roads," Loughrin said.

"It's very windy and wet so drive within the conditions."

Loughrin said the bus was damaged in the incident and not able to be driven to the destination, about 90 minutes away.

Another bus had been arranged to transport the tourists to Waitomo.

MetService issued a strong wind warning for Auckland, saying southwesterly winds could approach severe gales in exposed places.

There were reports of power out in Mairangi Bay, Browns Bay, Rothesay Bay, Windsor Park, Sunnynook, Titirangi, Swanson, and Glen Eden this morning.

Vector said there were a number of outages in the Auckland area and the heavy weather was causing delays in fixing the problems.

And a tiny home being towed on a trailer overturned on SH20 at Mangere Bridge around noon.

An NZTA spokeswoman said the vehicle and trailer had jack-knifed into the southbound bus lane, but the incident did not badly affect traffic.

As the cold front moves off the country today and the cold southwesterlies ease, temperatures around the country are expected to drop overnight. Another cold start for many tomorrow! -3C for Queenstown and -2C for Waiouru, as neither Island escapes the cold. ^KL pic.twitter.com/mBDcsGe0CJ — MetService (@MetService) June 8, 2019



Meanwhile MetService is predicting the weather will turn cold overnight as a cold front moves across the country.

Meteorologist Claire Nixon said on the MetService weather channel the cold air would come up the country from the south bringing strong southwesterlies.

Temperatures are expected to dip below zero in southern parts of the South Island and the central North Island, though Auckland would only go as low as 8C.

"However as we head into Sunday there is a ridge of high pressure out there to the west that's going to be starting to move on and that will start to settle things down later in the weekend."