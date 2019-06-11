Aucklanders unhappy with a controversial bin tag system have logged nearly 3000 requests for service in the 18 months since the scheme started.

Waitākere residents were the first to replace bags with bins and pre-paid tags attached in October 2017, followed by North Shore in March 2018 and Papakura in May last year.

Almost since the scheme began residents raised concerns with Auckland Council about tags going missing and being removed but bins not being emptied.

The council had received 2763 requests for services about missing bin tags and 162 about bin tags that have been vandalised or damaged.

