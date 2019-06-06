Police have suspended their search for tramper Darren Myers, who has been missing in the Tararua Ranges since Saturday.

The search for the 49-year-old Wellingtonian was suspended at about 7 pm tonight, police said.

Myers, originally from the UK, was reported missing when he failed to return home from a tramp through the Northern Crossing in the Tararua Ranges on Saturday.

Conditions in the ranges have been extreme, with temperatures last night expected to drop to below 0C. Tonight's forecast low is 5C with northwesterly gales in exposed places.

Around 50 people have been involved in the search efforts since Saturday, including police, NZ Defence Force staff and Land Search and Rescue volunteers.

The aerial search continued today with the assistance of the Royal New Zealand Air Force. A second RNZAF helicopter was used to transport search staff and supplies into the area.

Police said they would reassess the search activity in the morning depending on the conditions.