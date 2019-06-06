COMMENT:

My heart drops every time I think about the young mother with the baby in the backseat of the station wagon I rear-ended while driving.

I travelled the road every day and thought I knew it well enough that I could take my attention away from the road.

The music playing in the car was blaring through the car's speakers but I didn't feel like listening to it and without hesitation I unlocked my phone.

I hadn't even started filtering through the song list when there was a massive bang.

Violently rocking forward in my seat and peering over

