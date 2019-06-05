A rural Waikato school has been shut and some residents unable to leave after an early morning incident in Kawhia that has left one person clinging to life.

Two vehicles appear to now be under investigation as three other people are getting treated for moderate injuries after an incident that has spanned an area of at least 5km in the isolated area of Hauturu, about 20km south of Kawhia.

Hauturu School staff have this morning called parents of pupils at the school to tell them the school is closing for the day due to an incident there.

Meanwhile, residents of nearby Berntsen Rd are unable to leave their dead-end road due to a vehicle of interest under police cordon.

However, police are saying little.

A spokesperson has confirmed one person is in a critical condition and three others moderately injured after they were called to an incident at 4am today.

A person was currently helping them with their inquiries.

A Berntsen Rd resident told the Herald they were unaware of any drama until receiving a phone call from the school earlier this morning.

The resident said they were told the school had to be closed due to an incident occurring there this morning.

The person said people had "turned up at the school and something's gone down".

Another resident had seen an overturned red car near the school.

Meanwhile, a silver Toyota Hilux has been stripped of its number plate and under police cordon as it remains in situ on Harbour Rd, at the intersection of Berntsen Rd.

Residents have been told by police, many of whom are armed, that the road is now closed.

"We hear there's one dead but we're locked in, we can't get out. There's no school and we can't get out to take the other one to high school.

"They've got the AOS, the men with the big guns there too.

"They tell us that it's a crime scene and we can't get out," one woman said.

Another resident said the Hilux was currently parked at the end of Berntsen Rd and police were there, "and at some stage they were trying to get people to get out of the car".

He said he was unsure if the vehicle was stolen or had been involved in some sort of police chase.

"I did see that the number plates have been removed."

"But it's all ended up at the Hauturu School and they've gone up there and something else has happened there ... police are everywhere, the [rescue] helicopter has been out. They picked somebody up but then they landed again."

Police have been contacted for comment.