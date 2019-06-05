There is a $200 million shortfall between the total District Health Board (DHB) deficit and how much money the Government is spending on funding DHB deficit support.

The Treasury is also warning the Government that there is a "significant risk" that future DHB deficits will be higher than had previously been expected.

Details in last week's Budget also revealed that the 2018/19 year's deficit for the DHB is forecast to be almost $50 million higher than Health Minister David Clark had anticipated.

In February, when he put DHBs "on notice" to improve their financial performance, Clark said the potential budgeted

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: