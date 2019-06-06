Seth Adams had everything going for him as a young, carefree 20-year-old about to embark on a career in sport and recreation.

That was until November 10, 2012, when his life changed forever. On his way to work, his car collided with an eight-tonne Infracon truck travelling in the opposite direction.

Many thought he wouldn't survive. But now, nearly seven years later, he has recovered, and pursuing his childhood dream to become a pastor.

Through his story and that of three others, Brain Injury Hawke's Bay, with the support of RoadSafe Hawke's Bay, has developed an awareness campaign, initially designed

