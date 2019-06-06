Seth Adams had everything going for him as a young, carefree 20-year-old about to embark on a career in sport and recreation.

That was until November 10, 2012, when his life changed forever. On his way to work, his car collided with an eight-tonne Infracon truck travelling in the opposite direction.

Many thought he wouldn't survive. But now, nearly seven years later, he has recovered, and pursuing his childhood dream to become a pastor.

Through his story and that of three others, Brain Injury Hawke's Bay, with the support of RoadSafe Hawke's Bay, has developed an awareness campaign, initially designed for this year's Youth Alcohol Expo, to show the long-term effects of brain injuries.

Brain Injury HB community educator Vicki Welsby said it was easy to tell people something, but seeing it and hearing the real-life story was "so much more hard-hitting".

Seth Adams, who has a brain injury as a result of a car crash, has told his story for an awareness campaign. Photo / Paul Taylor

"To be able to sit down and ask all the questions in that safe environment where people are happy to answer them, was so informative for me; I've learned so much, just hearing different people's stories.

"As much as these interviews raise awareness about injury prevention and looking after yourself they also have this really positive message of hope and moving on with your life, which I think is amazing for us."

For Adams, overcoming his camera-shyness for the clip was all worth it.

The 27-year-old, who had a severe traumatic brain injury that still affects the left side of his body, believes that although it has been a hard journey, it is a "blessing that I'm here".

In the clip he talks about how he was "like a baby" in the way he had to relearn how to do "everything".

"It is good to tell people about what happened, because they may read it in the paper or see pictures, but they don't know the person, so for me to tell them from myself was nice."

Mum Rowena says it was "very emotional" and showed just how far he's come. But it also allowed him to be "part of something greater by giving back into the community".

Adams was in an induced coma for two weeks, and doctors gave him a 20 per cent chance of survival.

Father Grant remembers a doctor saying that if his son did survive, he would be bedridden.

"I made a conscious decision there to tell the doctor that my son is going to walk again, and then he said 'okay, I'll support you as much as I can'."

And now, he is doing "so much more".

The family, originally from South Africa, received messages of hope and prayer from people around the world.

"We really had to dig deep to in some cases, not think about ourselves but think about the needs of our family - think of Seth's needs and also his younger siblings'," Grant said.

From her background as a nurse, working in a neurological ward, Rowena understood what the doctors were saying, but says it was about "believing that he was going to get better".

"We had a community of believers standing behind us through the whole journey."

Rowena says although "it has been a rollercoaster, it has been an amazing journey".

They are thankful to Brain Injury Hawke's Bay.

"I was always worried about getting him part of the community again, and not being isolated. It's just being aware of what's out there, what services are out there."

In New Zealand, 101 people suffer a brain injury each day.

Road Safe Hawke's Bay regional manager Linda Anderson said the interview fitted with the expo and RoadSafe HB.

"We wanted to demonstrate that the effects after a crash and how [victims] re-establish themselves back into life.

"We definitely acknowledge the importance of the interviews and the personal stories, that's something we have developed and we've seen the benefit of.

"We can talk about things but it is the sharing of stories that is so important and we know it does take courage and passion."

For more information and to view the campaign, visit: https://www.braininjuryhb.org.nz/ourstory