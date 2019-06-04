Some councils are taking short cuts on road safety by simply cutting speed limits instead of upgrading roads to make them safer, says the Automobile Association.

As the road toll continues to climb and amid calls for greater action, the AA says it has written to Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter concerned that the guidelines councils are using to determine new speed limits are not being used properly.

The AA was involved in the development of the Speed Management Guide, which along with the NZTA Mega Maps online tool, is now being used by road-controlling authorities (RCAs) all over

Related articles:

Road deaths since 2000

Serious injuries in road crashes since 2000

100km/h speed limit

50km/h speed limit

Explore the interactive map