Strong blustery winds, squally thunderstorms and downpours are set to hammer central New Zealand and the upper North Island, including Auckland.

A strong wind warning has been put in place for Auckland including Great Barrier Island, Marlborough Sounds and Wellington with the southerly gales in the capital this afternoon expected to reach 120km/h.

Squally thunderstorms are expected across Northland, Auckland and Coromandel Peninsula this morning.

Strong winds are expected tomorrow, with several strong wind Watches around the country. In particular our severe... Posted by MetService New Zealand on Tuesday, 4 June 2019

According to MetService, these thunderstorms may bring heavy rain of 10-25mm, and strong wind gusts of 90-110km/h, along with a low risk of localised downpours of 25-40mm.

Advertisement

"However there is moderate risk that some of the thunderstorms may become severe, bring localised damaging gusts greater than 110 km/h and localised tornadoes, especially to northern and eastern areas."

Wind gusts of this strength can batter trees and power lines, and may make driving hazardous.

According to MetService, if any tornadoes do occur, they will be localised.

The extreme weather is thanks to a deepening low pressure system that will track quickly from the Tasman Sea across the North Island.

Wednesday Weather Low pressure heading for the North Island! On Wednesday a low tracking from the Tasman Sea makes its way over the country, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and possible thunderstorms to the North Island and the top of the South Island. Here is the latest Severe Weather Outlook highlighting the areas of concern this week http://bit.ly/SWOutlook. Below is the model output for rain and wind as it crosses New Zealand on Wednesday. ^KL Posted by MetService New Zealand on Sunday, 2 June 2019

This intense pressure system is expected to bring brief spells of heavy rain to many parts of the North Island and the top of the South Island.

There is a heavy rain watch in place for Northland this morning, as well as for Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, northwest Nelson and Bay of Plenty throughout most of the day.

Further south a heavy snow warning is in place in Marlborough where rain may turn to snow down to 500m.

Forecaster Weatherwatch.co.nz is warning of huge waves on the west coast of the country from Thursday.

The forecaster predicts waves over Thursday, Friday and Saturday could exceed 10m.

Main centre forecasts today

Whangārei

Morning rain then a few showers. Possible squally thunderstorms until evening. Strong northerly turning strong southwest evening. High 19C, low 10C

Auckland

Rain turning to showers afternoon. Possible squally thunderstorms and downpours. Strong northerly turning strong southwest evening. High 18C, 10C

Hamilton

Rain, some heavy from late morning with possible thunderstorms, easing to showers evening. Northerlies changing southwesterly evening. High 16C, 5C

Tauranga

Rain, heavy from late morning with chance thunderstorm and downpours, turning to showers evening as strong northerlies change strong westerly. High 18C, 7C

Wellington

Showers turning to rain this morning, chance heavy from midday, easing to isolated showers evening. Gale southerly from afternoon gusting 120 km​/​h. High 12C, 5C

Christchurch

A foggy and frosty start then cloud developing. Southerlies developing in the morning. High 9C, -3C

Dunedin

Fine, but chance shower until evening. Southwesterlies. High 8C, 4C

Source: MetService