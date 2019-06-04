The battle with rabbits in the regions is adding a unique series of hazards to a Central Otago golf course.

Numerous rabbit holes and scatterings of rabbit droppings throughout the 18-hole Roxburgh Golf Club course have been causing havoc for the club.

A former club president said the matter was now a "health and safety issue".

Ralph Nichol remains a member at the club and said rabbits were now leaving greens completely covered in "rabbit marbles", and burrowing holes down fairways.

"It's a health and safety issue with people rolling their ankles and falling in holes.

"A lot of our income hinges on outside golfers because we're a small club. People aren't really interested in playing a course which is covered in rabbit holes and rabbit poo."

Club president Nigel Arnesen said it was not only golfers who were being impacted.

"People walk their dogs. It's a recreational reserve," Mr Arnesen said.

"It's not just to benefit the golfers - it's to benefit the community."

The Central Otago District Council says the onus is on the golf club to manage pests.

A council spokesperson said the "lessee is required to control pests under the lease".

"It is not something council has addressed as the golf club is developed by the club and all improvements owned by the lessee.

"Golf clubs are not a council delivered service. This is done by clubs."

The Otago Regional Council released the RHDV1 K5 virus last year in an attempt to cull wild rabbits throughout the regions.

ORC biosecurity and biodiversity team leader Richard Lord said "active control measures", including poisoning, shooting and installing rabbit-proof fencing, were the responsibility of landowners.

The council "recognise[d] that many are doing great work in this area. The Roxburgh Golf Club installing rabbit-proof fencing is a good example of this."

The course is situated alongside State Highway 8 near the Roxburgh township, and the club is now exploring a fencing option along the Clutha River side of the area.

Rabbits are the latest headache for the 60-member club after flooding caused extensive damage to the course late last year.

The course ran a tournament fundraiser earlier this year in order to keep the club afloat.