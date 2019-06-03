Three people are seriously injured after a crash between a truck and a car in the South Island.

The collision happened around 11.55am on State Highway 77 Waimarama Rd at the intersection with State Highway 72, near Methven, a police spokeswoman said.

Emergency services - including Fire and ambulance - are at the scene.

Two occupants of the car and the sole occupant of the truck have all suffered serious injuries, police said.

The road is blocked and diversions are in place.

The serious crash unit have been advised.