A search has been launched for a Norwegian sailor missing in the Pacific Ocean, 300km off the coast of New Zealand.

The New Zealand Defence Force has joined the search for the man, who activated his distress beacon this morning.

It gave his location as 2800km east-northeast of New Zealand.

The Royal New Zealand Air Force's P-3K2 Orion aircraft took off from Auckland at 5am to help locate the sailor and his 13m vessel SV Albatross, following a request from the Rescue Coordination Centre NZ for help, said Air Commodore Tim Walshe, acting commander joint forces New Zealand.

The Orion is expected to reach the search area in the Pacific Ocean around mid-morning, he said.

"The crew have been sent to locate the vessel, ascertain what the problem is, and provide assistance as required," Walshe said.

The sailor left Opua in the Bay of Islands on May 14 for the 14,000km journey to Papeete, the capital of French Polynesia, the RSCCNZ said.

Today's search in the South Pacific comes as the Defence Force continues to help search for a missing tramper in the Tararua Range.

Sergeant Tony Matheson from New Zealand Police said an RNZAF NH90 helicopter would fly up to 50 searchers from police and New Zealand Land Search and Rescue to the Tararua Ranges this morning to continue to look for a 49-year-old man who failed to return from a five-day tramping trip on Saturday afternoon.