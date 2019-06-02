A car that smashed into a clothing shop in Papatoetoe this morning, killing its occupant, has been wedged so tightly emergency services are having to remove it by crane.

One person died in the crash, which happened just before 10am at Batra's Fashion Villa in Hunters Plaza on Great South Rd.

KD Singh owns the clothing shop and Batra Shoes, next door. He said the crash had completely destroyed the front of the clothing shop.

Police at the scene in Papatoetoe. Photo / Dean Purcell

He was not yet at work when the crash happened, and has tried to check his shop camera, without success.

His shoe shop is still open but police would not allow him into the clothing shop, he said. The car was tightly jammed between two pillars in the shop and had been covered with a white sheet.

"They're still there - they're unable to remove the body from the car. They are pulling the car out with a crane."

The owner of the building is also there, he said. There were concerns that the crash could have damaged the structure of the building.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said there was a report the car - a Nissan Tiida - may have caught fire, but she had not had that confirmed.

The crash scene at Papatoetoe. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police were called to Great South Rd between Kolmar Rd and Charles St at 9.51am. The road was closed with diversions in place, and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

However, the road reopened shortly before 2pm.

The investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

The fatality brings the holiday road toll to four.