Emergency services rescued a group of 4WD enthusiasts out of a swollen Nelson river on Saturday night - and say the story is a timely reminder of the risks involved in the activity.

A post on the Nelson, Marlborough and West Coast police Facebook this morning revealed details of the dramatic rescue.

"Four wheel driving can be fun, but it is not without its risks," the post read.

"On Saturday night emergency services and a rapid water rescue team were required to rescue some people who tried to cross a swollen river near Nelson.

"All vehicles have limitations and if you are going off road you should know those limitations and make good decisions to minimise the risks."

The images show the stricken 4WD deep in the flowing water and rescuers on an inflatable raft frantically helping its occupants.

