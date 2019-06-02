Senior Sergeant Bruce Adams,

Member of the NZ Order of Merit

Throughout his career, Senior Sergeant Bruce Adams has contributed much to the community and the police national dive squad.

He is a top expert in underwater search and rescue and has helped develop search and recovery systems used by police and the Navy.

Adams has also been praised for keeping high standards in stressful, tough environments, co-ordinating the responses to many search and rescue efforts.

Adams runs training exercises in a wide range of testing environments and advises other agencies when needed. He is also often asked to assist with reviewing and refining policy and practices for working underwater.

He represents police on several levels, including on Worksafe NZ's diving industry advisory group, Water Safety NZ, and the Tuakana Teina water-safety programme, helping to teach life-saving skills to at-risk youth.

Ken Clearwater, far right, has managed the Male Survivors of Sexual Abuse Trust in Christchurch for 20 years and is pictured here with other sexual abuse educators and survivor advocates Russell Smith, Louise Nicholas, Dr Kim McGregor. Photo / File

Kenneth Clearwater,

Officer of the NZ Order of Merit

Kenneth Clearwater is being recognised for his services to male survivors of sexual abuse after two decades of work in the sector.

He has managed the Male Survivors of Sexual Abuse Trust in Christchurch for 20 years and continues to help those in need.

In 1998, he started urging the Government and the ACC to recognise the need for male survivors of sexual abuse to be eligible for support.

A year later he started working with male prisoners who were victims of abuse and the scheme he set up is still used in prisons nationwide.

Clearwater's work has lifted New Zealand's profile as a leader in supporting male victims. He also kick-started a movement recognised internationally called the South-South Institute on Sexual Violence Against Men and Boys (SSI) in 2013.

Author and media personality Gordon McLauchlan. Photo / File

Gordon McLauchlan,

Officer of the NZ Order of Merit

Gordon McLauchlan's services to historical research have been officially recognised in this year's honours.

The former Herald columnist has had a varied career as a journalist, writer, television reporter, presenter, historian, commentator and editor.

He is well-known for his social commentary and literature on New Zealand culture and history.

McLauchlan has been a freelance journalist and writer since 1973. He was the editor-in-chief of the first edition of the New Zealand Encyclopaedia in 1984, and worked on three subsequent editions.

More widely known works include The Passionless People and A Short History of New Zealand.

His other publications have covered the histories of ports, steamship companies, beer, farming, the Land Wars, and a history of Auckland. He is a former president and president of honour of the NZ Society of Authors and has been member of various writing fellowship and residency organisations.