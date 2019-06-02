Dame Sue Bagshaw

Dame Companion of the NZ Order of Merit

She's spent 30 years working in the youth health sector, been instrumental in setting up youth health centres around New Zealand and gained a reputation as being a champion for young people.

And now Dr Sue Bagshaw has been made a dame.

Bagshaw's most recent project has been helping develop a Christchurch Youth Hub — Te Hurihanga o Rangatahi — aimed at bringing together in one place a range of health and social services and transitional housing for people aged between 10 and 25.

She draws from her previous and extensive experience including forming the first youth hub in Barbadoes St in 2012, comprising a total of 16 youth organisations, after the earthquakes that devastated Christchurch.

Bagshaw is a senior lecturer in paediatrics at the University of Otago in Christchurch and is involved in governance roles, including chair of the Korowai Youth Well-Being Trust and a trustee for the Collaborative for Research and Training in Youth Health and Development, which she founded.

She also continues to work as a contract educator or trainer at these organisations including the Network of Youth One Stop Shops around the country.