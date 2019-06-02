The NZ Post Centre near Auckland Airport has been evacuated by emergency services following the discovery of a suspicious package.

A New Zealand Defence Force explosive ordnance disposal team was called to the scene and arrived shortly before 3pm, a police spokeswoman said.

A cordon is in place on Geoffrey Roberts Rd and Laurence Stevens Drive.

Police were notified of the incident about 2.50pm after Fire and Emergency NZ was called at 2.12pm.

Advertisement

A Fenz spokesman said the suspicious package was found at the NZ Post International Mail centre in Laurence Stevens Dr. It is unclear whether the threat is of a bomb or chemical nature.

Fire trucks from Auckland Airport, Mangere and Papatoetoe fire stations are attending the incident, the spokesman said. Police had also been called.

It is still unclear what the object is or whether the callout had been a false alarm, he said. One appliance had returned to the station.