An Auckland driver's dashcam has captured a dangerous manouvre by another vehicle - overtaking a line of traffic not only on the wrong side of the road, but on the footpath.

The footage was captured last Sunday on Lake Rd, Belmont, opposite Belmont Intermediate, heading towards Devonport.

It shows a 4WD hooning up the footpath on the wrong side of the road heading towards oncoming vehicles, before it cuts across into the left lane and continues.

The 4WD appears to be travelling at speed.

The dashcam footage was uploaded to YouTube.

The video was uploaded by Diana Clement, who said she was shocked by the driver's manouver.

"And just for some fun, here is a video from my dashcam last Sunday," Clement wrote on a Facebook page where the video was also shared.

"Watch the right-hand side of the picture ... Fortunately my poor taste in music in the car drowns out the mulitple four lettered words that came out of my mouth."

Lake Rd is a main aerterial route from Takapuna to Devonport via Belmont and is generally traffic heavy at weekends.

"I have been contacted by two people, one who thinks he has the rego number, the other named a potential owner/driver," Clement said.

The Herald is seeking comment from police on the video.

"I saw him in my rear vision mirror about 30 metres behind me already driving half on the footpath and half on the footpath as you see in the video," said Clement.

"So he came quite a distance before he comes into sight.

"How he managed to cut right across back into the correct lane without hitting a car I have no idea."

"Others claim to have seen the driver doing this previously."

The incident appears not to have been reported to police.

But a spokesperson urged drivers to take care on the roads.

"Decisions you make as a driver impact not only on you, but on everybody else on the road.

"You have a responsibility to yourself, your passengers, and other road users to put them first and drive safely."

The spokesperson said police couldn't control the actions of every driver 24/7.

"We can't be beside you in the car telling you to drive safely, slow down, or to put your seatbelt on.

"Road safety is something we all have to take responsibility for."

If you see any dangerous driving behaviour please call 111 and report it to police.

If you witness inconsiderate driving behaviour, call *555.