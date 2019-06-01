An Air New Zealand flight headed from Perth to Auckland has been cancelled after one of the airline's planes was struck by lightning.

The airline said flight NZZ176 from Perth to Auckland will not depart today due to "operational requirements".

The issue is a result of a lightning strike on an Air NZ aircraft.

"Our team is currently working on rebooking you to the next available service, including any onward travel from Auckland that has been issued on the same ticket," an Air NZ spokesman said.

Advertisement

"Once finalised, an updated itinerary will be sent to the contact details noted in your booking."

The cancellation comes after an Air NZ flight leaving Auckland for Tahiti turned around yesterday evening, after being struck by lightning.

It was not clear whether more than one of the airline's planes had been struck by lightning.

Flight NZ42 left Auckland Airport at 6.10pm as a thunderstorm coming in west from the Tasman Sea was bearing down on Auckland.

Flight NZ42 left Auckland Airport at 6.10pm Friday night as a thunderstorm coming in west from the Tasman Sea was bearing down on Auckland. Photo / Flightradar

Air NZ confirmed flight NZ42 "returned to Auckland after encountering lightning".

"The aircraft will be inspected by engineers," a Air NZ statement said.

"Lightning strikes are not uncommon. Aircraft are designed with this in mind and our pilots train for this scenario.

"Customers will be accommodated on alternative services."

It is understood the plane landed at Auckland Airport around 8.30pm.

A passenger on board NZ42 took a picture of the plane's travel trajectory on their seat monitor, showing the flight journeyed well past the east coast of New Zealand before turning back.

Passengers also reported on social media that the plane was dumping fuel on its way back to Auckland Airport.

"Pilot was calm and professional handling the situation," one passenger tweeted.

The spokesman asked that passengers on today's flight from Perth share news of the cancellation with other travellers who may not have access to the message.

"We appreciate this cancellation may have impacted your travel plans, and we thank you for your continued patience and understanding while we work to ensure you reach your final destination."