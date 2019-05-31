A man and his four children have been reported missing.

Police this morning said they were looking for Royce Pickering-Hita and his four children.

They went missing from his home in Wainuiomata about 3pm yesterday. The car he was driving is a white Suzuki Baleno with registration AMT773.

Police would like to hear from Pickering-Hita or anyone who knows his whereabouts.

A spokeswoman said there was "no suggestion of anything criminal - we simply are looking to locate them and ensure they're all safe and well".

Police initially issued the wrong first name for Royce, instead using his relative's name. The spokeswoman said there had been "a mix-up in our systems".

Call Lower Hutt Police on (04) 560 2600 if you have seen him or a white Suzuki Baleno with registration AMT773 since 3pm yesterday.