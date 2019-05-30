"Regardless of the smiling faces on the front, it's what happens on the inside that really matters."

Those are the words of Jacinda Ardern who slashed Opposition leader Simon Bridges with an age-old adage after he tried to ruffle her feathers about the Budget cover.

Earlier today the Herald revealed the woman on the cover of the Wellbeing Budget had moved to Australia after not being able to afford to live in New Zealand.

Vicky Freeman said she got the shock of her life when a friend messaged her two days ago saying there was "a guy" holding her photo on the news.

The guy was Finance Minister Grant Robertson, posing with copies of the Budget as they came off the printing press.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to smear the Government's 2019 Budget, National leader Bridges pointed out the blunder in Parliament.

Holding up a copy of the Budget, Bridges pointed to Freeman on the cover and yelled, "She's moved to Australia!"

"That tells you all you need to know about this Budget, it's glossy pics; it's spin."

However, not to be outdone, the Prime Minister hit back at Bridges with a simple message about the Budget and some extra sass.

"It's somewhat similar, probably, to the Opposition Caucus room, regardless of the smiling faces on the front, it's what happens on the inside that really matters," she said.

National Party leader Simon Bridges. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Elsewhere, Freeman, who features on the Wellbeing Budget with her 9-year-old daughter Ruby-Jean, said she moved to Auckland at the start of 2018 to pursue her dream.

She told the Herald she had messaged the Prime Minister on Instagram earlier today because she was curious about why her photo was selected.

"I actually messaged Jacinda this morning ... said 'Great cover, do you mind if I ask why you chose that photo'," Freeman said.

"She'll be busy but I'm sure she'll get a hold of me, because that's my photo. I'm stoked though, like totally coming from a good place."

Robertson's office said the image on the Budget cover was a stock photograph purchased by the Treasury.