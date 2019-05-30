In the aftermath of the attacks on two Christchurch mosques, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's message went around the world: "This is not us."

Stacey Morrison makes the heartbreaking but compelling argument that, in fact, it is us.

Her experience is a story of the New Zealand we like to pretend does not exist.

But it is also a story of hope — a brighter future on the horizon.

Morrison is the cover story for the new-look Canvas magazine, launched in tomorrow's Weekend Herald.

Kim Knight talks to the stars of stage show Wolves in Canvas tomorrow.

Canvas

is a success story.

The Herald's

flagship magazine has gone from strength to strength — but we will not rest on our laurels.

The new magazine combines the very best feature writing from our award-winning stable of writers and columnists, and our international content partners, with everything you need from the Weekend magazine to enjoy your weekend.

It has been redesigned to be a bigger, brighter magazine with a fresh, contemporary look — allowing you to "own your weekend".

Julian Dennison writes about meeting refugees from South Sudan in Canvas tomorrow.

Canvas

Editor Sarah Daniell said: "Our team has worked hard to create a beautiful, powerful and contemporary design that features the best of our talented photographers, writers and columnists.

"A magazine of balance and substance, of light and shade, that entertains and informs with a diverse range of voices and topics that reflect our community, our world."

The new Canvas will include all your favourites, including Annabel Langbein, The Confession Box, An Episode with, columnists Steve Braunias and Ashleigh Young, The Planner, restaurant and brunch reviews, home and design content, TV and film reviews, book reviews, TV listings and puzzles.

New content will include an expanded Up Front section with the latest in fashion, eating, dining, travel, driving, and what to do on your weekend. We will also have two pages of travel each week, and new food content.

As well as Stacey Morrison as our cover story, tomorrow's magazine includes Kim Knight meeting nine young actresses who are young, gifted and answering back; what happened when actor Julian Dennison met refugees who fled South Sudan; writer Greg Bruce looking for love at a fried chicken festival; Nigel Latta confessing his sins; Annabel Langbein's cultural food recipes; your winter fashion; and an exclusive interview with The Good Wife star, Julianna Margulies.

Weekend Herald

editor Stuart Dye said that was just a taste of what's on offer.

"They say 'if it ain't broke, don't fix it'... But we don't subscribe to that view. We believe constant reinvention is the key to success.

"Canvas has long been New Zealand's premium lifestyle magazine and this redesign cements that position. We're delighted with the stellar new magazine — and, more importantly, we hope you are too."