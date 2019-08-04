A New Zealand blogger's convictions for harassing several people, including a former parliamentarian, and breaching suppression in a high-profile court case will stand.

But Dermot Nottingham will not see the inside of a prison cell despite the Crown seeking to denounce and deter "an egregious breach of non-publication orders and malicious and misogynistic attacks on members of the public".

In one instance he sent one of his victims a scene from the Quentin Tarantino film Pulp Fiction, which showed a person being shot in the head.

A jury found Nottingham guilty of five criminal harassment charges and two breaches of

