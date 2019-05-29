A truck driver who caused a crash on the Desert Road which killed two children has been sentenced to three months community detention.

John Baptiste Barber appeared in the Taupō District Court today for sentencing on two charges of careless driving causing the deaths of two-month-old Radeen Mosaferi and Arteen Mosaferi, 4, and careless driving causing injury to parents Siamak Mosaferi and Dr Mohadeseh Sharifi, on March 30 last year.

Barber was also convicted on four logbook offences. In addition to the community detention, he received 150 hours of community work, was disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay $5000 for emotional harm.