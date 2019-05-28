This week on the podcast:

Grover Norquist, the founder and president of Americans for Tax Reform. He was a speechwriter in the Reagan Administration, is a contributing editor to American Spectator magazine, and has written four books.



He was described as "the dark wizard of the Right's anti-tax cult" - a not necessarily flattering remark from Ariana Huffington. He is fascinating.

Before and after Mr Norquist, my thoughts on the European election results, Trevor Mallard, Waiheke ferries, and why it shouldn't be called "climate science"!

And of course, your feedback.

