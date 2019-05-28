Canterbury Police are appealing for information after a man pushed a shop attendant to the ground and stole cigarettes in an aggravated robbery over the weekend.

Security footage from the dairy on Lincoln Rd, Christchurch shows a man run behind the counter towards the shop attendant who tries to brush him off with a stool.

However, the man wearing dark-coloured clothing pushed her to the ground and proceeded to take cigarettes from the store's cabinet.

Lincoln Road robbery DO YOU HAVE INFORMATION THAT CAN HELP US? Police are appealing for information after an aggravated robbery in Christchurch on Sunday 26 May. Around 12:35pm a man entered a dairy on Lincoln Road, pushing the shop attendant to the ground and stealing cigarettes. The shop attendant was shaken and is being offered support. The offender has fled from the scene, believed to be heading south on Lincoln Road. He was wearing a dark-coloured wind-breaker jacket with the hood up, dark-coloured trousers and black shoes. He is believed to be between 20-30 years old, He was also carrying a blue bag with yellow stripe on the front. Police are urging any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch. Anyone who was in the area at the time or has any information is asked to contact Christchurch Police 03 3637400, quoting 190526/1494. Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Posted by Canterbury Police on Monday, 27 May 2019

The incident took place around 12.35pm on Sunday, May 26, and police are urging anyone with information to get in touch.

Advertisement

"The shop attendant was shaken and is being offered support," police said.

"The offender has fled from the scene, believed to be heading south on Lincoln Rd. He was also carrying a blue bag with yellow stripe on the front."

The attendant was pushed to the ground by the offender. Photo / NZ Police

The offender is believed to be aged between 20 and 30 years old.

Anyone who was in the area at the time or has information is asked to contact Christchurch Police 03 3637400, quoting job number 190526/1494.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.