A man accused of murdering his partner and mother-of-six will go on trial next year.

Michelle Kayla Hurinui is alleged to have died at the hands of her partner Paraki Edwards after an incident at their Matamata home on Christmas Eve last year.

Hurinui was a mother of six.

Edwards, 40, today appeared before Justice Rebecca Edwards in the High Court at Hamilton via audio visual link when a trial date was set for July 6, 2020.

The trial was set down for three weeks.

A callover was also set down for October so the judge can check on the progression of matters pertaining to the trial.

Edwards was remanded in further custody.