The man stood down from Parliament after Trevor Mallard's claims about rape says he feels bullied out of the building and wants an apology for what he described as the Speaker's "slanderous" comments.

His exclusive interview yesterday with NewstalkZB and the Herald is likely to spark another dramatic day in Parliament for Mallard as the fallout from the report of an independent external reviewer, Debbie Francis, continues.

The man, who the Herald has chosen not to name to protect his family, has denied inappropriate behaviour and said he felt as if he were being bullied out of his job.

READ MORE:

• Barry Soper: Why I believe man stood down from Parliament deserves an apology from Trevor Mallard

Advertisement

He was stood down after the publication of last week's Francis report into bullying and harassment in the Beehive, which revealed three serious allegations of sexual harassment.

Shortly afterward, Mallard said these alleged incidents were tantamount to rape.

Mallard declined to comment yesterday, and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern entered into a terse exchange over the interview at Monday afternoon's post-Cabinet press conference.

Ardern refused to comment on the nature of the allegations in the Francis report.

All information given to the Francis report was anonymous, she said.

"You've asked me to comment on the Francis report which had allegations within it that I have not seen the detail of, that were provided confidentially and that were provided under that banner to ensure that those who were the victims felt able to come forward and speak openly to the inquirer, so I simply cannot comment on what you're stating."

Ardern also said she did not know what information Mallard may or may not have in relation to the allegations.

Last week Mallard told reporters he was not privy to any details of the complaints made to Debbie Francis for her review, and Francis herself was at pains to point out the confidentiality of the report.

In a two-hour sit-down interview, the man stood down from Parliament said: "The accusation of rape has put me in a very dark place."

A colleague at the centre of a complaint against him three years earlier had come forward again after complainants were urged to do so by the Speaker.

"At no time was I spoken to by the review's head, Debbie Francis, which I thought I would have been, considering an alleged incident had been investigated and was found to be without merit," he said.

"It's ironic that the review was about bullying and harassment. I feel I've been bullied out of Parliament and harassed within it, particularly by the Speaker's claim."

Speaker Trevor Mallard announcing a parliamentary staff member has been stood down, pending investigation into sexual assault. Photo / Mark Mitchell

His family were dumbfounded, he said, and the harassment claims unsubstantiated.

He claimed the three allegations were related to hugging a colleague, complimenting another colleague on her hair, and kissing another on her cheek as he said goodbye to her after she visited him and his wife for tea.

However, the first complainant alleged he hugged her from behind, pushing his groin up against her, and that he was staring at the breasts of the woman who's hair he complimented. He believes the third complainant was put up to lodging the complaint by someone else.

The man was investigated by Parliamentary Services, which found the claims were unsubstantiated.

The man labelled Mallard's comments as "slanderous" and an experienced defamation lawyer said he may have a case.

"I never thought I would ever find myself in this situation, it's not who I am, I'm thoroughly devastated," the employee said.

"I would like to be able to return to work to clear my name and I expect, at the very least, an apology from the Speaker for labelling me as a rapist which I most certainly am not."