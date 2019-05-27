The Government is seeking a cannabis expert with "proven experience" ahead of next year's non-binding referendum for a legal cannabis market.

Earlier this month, Justice Minister Andrew Little announced that people will have to vote if they want to decriminalise cannabis but with strict restrictions including special bars for consumption, special outlets for sales, and strict rules for home-grown cannabis.

"Cabinet has agreed there will be a simple Yes/No question on the basis of a draft piece of legislation," Little said.

This has to lead to the Government looking for a Cannabis Referendum Policy Manager, with a pay range of $137,479-$194,088.

Potential applicants will have to build and lead a team and work with the Parliamentary Counsel Office on the drafting of the draft legislation, according to the advertisement.

"If you have proven yourself as a thoughtful manager, people-leader and coach then we want to hear from you," the job description says.

"You will have proven experience at coaching and developing teams and supporting individuals to grow and thrive."

Applications close on Monday.

That draft legislation will include:

• Allowing products to be bought only in a licensed premise from a licensed and registered retailer, and banning online or remote sales

• A ban on using cannabis publicly, allowing it only in a special licensed premise or on private property

• Controls on the potency of cannabis in available products

• A legal purchase age will be 20

• Rules around private home-grown products and for sharing with those over 20

• A ban on advertising of cannabis products, and requiring products to carry health messages

• A state licensing regime to control the supply chain and the manufacture of all products, such as resins and edibles

• A ban on all imports of cannabis unless through a state-licensed wholesaler

Other details still being worked out include the limit of potency, the rules of the licensing regime, the level of taxation and how much of that should fund health and addiction services, and whether cannabis-related convictions should disqualify a person from working in a legal market.