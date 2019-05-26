Long-standing Rotorua priest Father (Tim) Anton Timmerman has died at the age of 100.

Father Timmerman, who retired in 2008 after celebrating 65 years of priesthood, served in Rotorua for about 60 years.

He died in Auckland.

Originally from the Netherlands, Father Timmerman said at the time of his retirement the best thing about being a priest was interacting with people and being able to help them.

"My feeling is people who have to look after others have to listen to them.''

Father Timmerman studied to be a priest in the Netherlands, graduating in 1945, before coming to New Zealand in 1949.

"I just wanted to be a missionary and go overseas,'' he told the Rotorua Daily Post in 2008.



He was sent to New Zealand by his Dutch superiors with four other missionaries.

Even though it was not his own choice to come to New Zealand he eventually called it home.

"This is my country, these are my people now,'' he said in 2008.

He started off living in Northland at Waitaruke, then was sent to Rotorua.

He had served at St Michael's Church, St Mary's Church and St Joseph's Church.

He was involved in setting up the Catholic schools Mary MacKillop College and Edmund Rice College which merged to become John Paul College.

He was also on the committee for the centennial celebration of Catholic education in Rotorua in 2003 when Rotorua celebrated 100 years since the first Catholic school opened.

He was 91 when he retired.

John Paul College principal Patrict Walsh said Father Timmerman was a priest with

a deep faith and a generous heart.

He had a great love of young people and Māori culture, going as far as to learn te reo Māori.

"He had a full life in the service of God and no doubt will be richly rewarded in heaven. He was a great friend and supporter of JPC and it's predecessors. He also had a great sense of humour and humility about him," Walsh said.

Ngāti Whakaue kaumatua Monty Morrison said he and a contingent from Rotorua were heading to Auckland to collect Father Timmerman's body.

His bod will be returned to Rotorua later this afternoon, expected to be between 3pm and 4pm, for his tangi to get under way at Hurunga Marae.

His funeral service will held on Wednesday at St Mary's Church at 11am.