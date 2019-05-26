Close friends and family are gathering at the parents' house of a man who was fatally shot at an Auckland park.

Although they spoke highly of Samiuela Anania Tupou, known as Sam, none wanted to speak to the Herald out of respect for the family as they gathered at his mother's Mangere home this afternoon.

The 21-year-old was shot dead during the early hours of yesterday morning at Seaside Park in Otahuhu.

Police were called to the scene at 4.40am.

Detective Senior Sergeant Darrell Harpur said at this stage it appeared as though the offender was not known Tupou.

His death had left those close to him reeling.

A relative, believed to be his sister, wrote of her heartbreak in already losing one sibling three years ago and now losing her beloved brother.

"For the longest time it was just us two. Then Ma'afu came along and it was us three. But then he broke our hearts when he left us and you promised it was gonna be us two to the end ... but my heart's breaking again cause now it's just me.

"Two biggest heartbreaks of my life and they're both from you and Ma'afu. Can't bear another one so watch over mum and dad and the fams. You said you got me, so make sure I don't have another broken heart anytime soon okay?"

🚨 CAN YOU HELP POLICE? 🚨 Yesterday morning, about 4.40am, Police were called to a report of a shooting in Seaside Park,... Posted by Counties Manukau Police on Saturday, 25 May 2019

A friend wrote "Ofa atu to my toko for life! Samu ofa atu toko ... we out here in the 104 hurting bro! Fly high with Ma'afu!", while another relative wrote "I miss you toko".

Another friend wrote of Tupou, also affectionately known to friends as Batman, "stop playing with us bro!!! We still Can't Believe your gone! Fly High Toko!! Tell Ma'afu wussup for us toks!! #R.I.L Batman!"

Tupou had recently returned with his family to live in New Zealand from the United States.

It's the second shooting in South Auckland in a week after Faaifo "Joe" Siaosi was gunned down in Otara on May 17.

Two men, both aged 21, have since been arrested and appeared in court earlier this week, one charged with murder the other a firearms offence.

Siaosi was shot outside a two-storey home in Piako St just after 2.50pm near a self-service laundromat, takeaway shop and dairy.

Meanwhile, Harpur said police were determined to find those responsible for Tupou's death and hold them to account.

"We are appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident, or anyone who has any information at all that may help us with our investigation, to come forward and speak with police."

Police wanted to speak to anyone who may have seen a light or gold-coloured people mover, similar to a Honda Odyssey, in the South Auckland area on Friday night or early Saturday morning between 2am and 6am.

People can contact Counties Manukau police on (09) 261 1300 or ring anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.