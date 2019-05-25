A child and woman in her 30s have been airlifted to Auckland hospital in a critical condition after a boat overturned off Port Waikato tonight.

About 5.30pm police were notified of three people in trouble after a boat overturned off the Port Waikato bar.

By 6pm the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter had arrived, and assisted by the Police Eagle helicopter begun to search the Waikato west coast line.

A police spokesperson said the Eagle helicopter scanned the coastline for people possibly lost overboard, eventually locating the three people in distress in the water.

It is not clear if they were still on board their boat, or separated in the water.

The Westpac helicopter then attempted to winch a paramedic down to the people stranded in the water but conditions prevented it.

The Westpac helicopter then dragged, via rope, a separate inflatable rescue vessel, which the three patients were now on board, back to the Port Waikato beach through rough surf.

The Westpac helicopter briefly landed on the Port Waikato beach also.

As of 7.40pm the three people had been rescued, police confirmed.

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter performed CPR on the woman patient in her 30s, on route to Auckland City Hospital.

The child in a critical condition was being flown to Starship Children's Hospital.

A third male patient was on route to hospital by ambulance in a minor condition.

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter confirmed at 8.45pm the two critical patients had now arrived at hospital.