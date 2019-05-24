Police have launched a homicide investigation following a death in Otahuhu this morning.

Emergency services were called to Seaside Park on Brady Road about 4.40am and found a critically injured man. Attempts to save the man were made but he died at the scene.

Police would like to speak to any witnesses, or anyone with information that may assist the investigation.

If you can help please contact Counties Manukau Police on (09) 261 1300 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

