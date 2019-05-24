One person is in a serous condition following a crash between a motorcycle and car south of Auckland tonight.

The accident occurred around 8.20pm on the corner of Birdwood and Helvetia Rds in Pukekohe.

One person is reported to have been seriously injured, police said in a statement.

Emergency services are at the scene and the police Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Helvetia Rd is currently closed and diversions are in place at Gun Club and Birdwood Rds.

A separate crash about 8.10pm tonight in the Canterbury town of Balmoral, 90km north of Christchurch, has also left several people seriously injured.

The crash involved at least one car on Culverden Rd, State Highway 7, near Balmoral Station Rd.

In the New Plymouth suburb of Whalers Gate, a crash between a van and ute has left one person with serious injuries.

The crash happene3d about 9.10pm tonight on Barrett Rd, and it is believed one of the vehicles involved was parked.

Police, St John Ambulance and the Fire Service are at the crash scene.

Diversions are in place at Karamea St, Whalers Gate.