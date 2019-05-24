A police car has been rammed following a string of thefts and police chases in Canterbury overnight.

Police said a 42-year-old man had now been arrested following the series of incidents in Ashburton and Christchurch.

They began around 4.30am today, when a stolen car pulled up outside an Ashburton service station.

One of the car's occupants then broke into the petrol station, taking a number of items before the car drove south towards the town of Hinds, police said.

Along the way, the stolen car rammed into the car of a security guard, who had been attempting to follow it.

The stolen car was later seen in Mayfield, where police "disrupted the offender attempting to commit a second burglary".

The police patrol car was also rammed by the stolen car, causing significant damage.

The car was later found alight in the Mt Somers area.

A man from the first car was later seen again in a second stolen vehicle near Christchurch airport, where it avoided police spikes.

Police followed this car for a short time but abandoned the chase because of how the driver was driving. The car was then found alight in Bryndwr.

"A third vehicle was later pulled over by police on Gloucester St, and one man was taken into custody on other matters," police said.

"He is also assisting police with their enquiries into these matters."

There were no injuries during any of these incidents.

Police said their investigations into the incidents were ongoing.