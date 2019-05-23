Police had confirmed a small aircraft had landed safely after having trouble with its landing gear.

A witness at Hamilton airport said the plane managed to land without its front landing gear engaged.

The light-aircraft touches down onto the runway without the front landing gear. Photo / Dean Taylor

Fire crews had earlier rushed to the scene after receiving reports of a light aircraft with landing gear problems.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the crews were expected to arrive at the airport at 11am.

Advertisement

Airport chief executive Mark Morgan confirmed to the Herald that a plane has been circling near the airport with reports of landing gear trouble.

"The control tower is working with the pilot to determine the procedure and landing from here," he said before the safe landing.

Air NZ has cancelled two flights due to arrive in Hamilton Airport, including a flight from Christchurch due to land at 10.25am and a Wellington flight due to land at 10.55am, according to the airport's website.

Emergency services are quickly on the scene. Photo / Dean Taylor

A flight from Wellington/Palmerston North is showing as having successfully landed at 10.35am.

A Cambridge man has posted to the social media platform saying he had been on an "awesome" flight from Christchurch that had then had to circle the Waikato, waiting to land before being diverted to Rotorua.

"Plane before us had landing gear issue, Hamilton airport closed," he wrote.