The owner of a red-stickered building in Wellington is fighting for more time to complete seismic strengthening, despite that work already being more than five years overdue.

Wellington City Council cordoned off the property at 43 Ghuznee St a month ago, after years of trying to work with the owner to no avail.

The owner was given 20 working days to get information to the council as to whether or not an extension should be granted to get the work done.

The council today confirmed the owner has submitted an application for an extension, which was now being processed.

Containers will soon be installed along the front of the building to help protect pedestrians in the meantime.

Wellington mayor Justin Lester said the owner had been negligent in their inaction.

"Now we have to take other steps which is forcing them to act.

"Ratepayers are also now having to pay to put these safety requirements around this building because of the negligence of the landlord."

The building has been unoccupied since 2013. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment records show the building was issued a red sticker notice in February 2013 with a six-month deadline to complete seismic work.

The building has been unoccupied since then.

Before cordoning off the building, the council ordered an independent engineering assessment which found weaknesses in the top front portion of the building's facade.

Last year dangerous unreinforced masonry on 113 Wellington buildings was secured, prompted by the Kaikoura Earthquake.

Although the Government granted a six-month extension for owners facing delays to the work outside of their control, it was completed within 18 months.

Wellington mayor Justin Lester says the property owner has been negligent. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

Wellington City Council chief resilience officer Mike Mendonça said the community's attitude towards the issue had changed in the past five years.

There was not the same tolerance for taking as much time to try and work things through with building owners, he said.

"In this case we have been unsuccessful in getting any traction with the building owner, which is why we commissioned an additional engineer's report and why we're taking the action now.

"We've exhausted all other avenues we've had and now we really have to move because it's not acceptable the level of risk that building poses."