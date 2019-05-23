Two people have been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in South Auckland.

Emergency services were called to a residential property on Caldwell Rd in East Tamaki around 3.15am this morning.

Police Inspector Kai Shao said police were investigating the serious assault after two people received stab wounds and were taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

"Police are following positive lines of inquiry," Shao said.

Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to contact Counties Manukau Crime Squad on (09) 261 1321.

Information can also be passed on anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.