The crew of the police Eagle helicopter are being praised for their involvement in a second water rescue within the past month.

Last week a woman was rescued from the Hauraki Gulf after she was found off the Takapuna coast by the police Eagle helicopter and maritime police.

Maritime police were especially praised after a crew member of the Police Maritime Unit (Deodar) jumped in the water to help the woman.

Auckland City District Police posted a thermal imagery screenshot of the rescue which showed the rescue crews and a person in the water.

Advertisement

"Great work by crew from the Police Maritime Unit (Deodar) in conjunction with Eagle helicopter resulted in the rescue of a woman off the Takapuna coast last week," the post said.

"A member of the Deodar vessel went into the sea to reach the woman before bringing her to safety."

Earlier this month, photos showed the moment a kayaker was plucked from the Manukau Harbour by rescuers.

An Eagle crew member helping the man float. Photo / NZ Police

The man, who spent about three hours in the water, was taken to Waitakere Hospital in a serious condition.

Emergency services received reports of a capsized kayak in the water about 200m offshore from French Bay in Titirangi.

The kayaker was only wearing an old flotation vest, a wind-proof jacket and pants when he was found by the police Eagle helicopter.