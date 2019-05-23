EDITORIAL

The Francis Review into bullying and harassment in Parliament has revealed a deeply concerning culture in our halls of power.

The review — released on Tuesday — found that of more than 1000 respondents to an online survey of current and former employees going back five years, 29 per cent experienced bullying or harassment from either an MP or a manager, 30 per cent from peers and 24 per cent from a member of the public.

The most concerning finding in the review was that 14 people said they had been the victim of a sexual assault in the parliamentary workplace.

The report, by Debbie Francis, said: "Three of the alleged incidents ... were in my view extremely serious and some appeared to be part of a multi-year pattern of predatory behaviour."

Speaker Trevor Mallard sparked a further shockwave on Wednesday when he characterised the three incidents as rape and said he believed the perpetrator was still working in Parliament.

A parliamentary staff member was later stood down after a complaint was made about an historic sexual assault. The Parliamentary Service later said the complaint was about an incident which had already been looked into, but the investigation had been reopened.

The service said the original investigation was not into a rape allegation.

The developments prompted calls from National Party MPs Paula Bennett and Judith Collins for the complaints to be forwarded to police.

While there is an understandable wish to see these matters fully investigated, the first priority should be to protect the victims — it should be their call whether or not to lay a police complaint.

Parliament is clearly a highly stressful and strenuous place to work, but this is no excuse for the behaviour revealed in the Francis report.

Survivors' advocate Louise Nicholas offers a reasonable suggestion: That the women speak to police, even unofficially, before deciding whether to lay complaints against any alleged offenders.

Nicholas says: "It's not about telling the story but talking to them about the process and then maybe disclosing some of it, if you want to continue."

In the storm surrounding these most serious allegations, the wider findings of the Francis Review should not be overlooked.

The review, which received more than 100 written submissions and carried out more than 200 interviews, uncovers a toxic culture rife throughout Parliament. In one example, a respondent told of sleeping with their mobile phone under their pillow in case of an abusive late-night call or text from their MP.

Francis said Parliament's unique culture sowed the seeds for bullying and harassment — including high intensity and unusual and complex working arrangements. Poor conduct was too often tolerated or normalised, the report found.

In the report, Debbie Francis makes 85 recommendations, including investment in the development of a culture of dignity and respect, and better health, safety and wellbeing practices.

Given it is publicly funded and led by elected representatives, Parliament should hold itself to an even higher standard than other Kiwi workplaces.