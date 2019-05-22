Northland Police are appealing to the public to step forward if they recognise or know the owners of a dinghy found floating out at sea.

Posting to Facebook, police said the small dinghy was found about 500m out from Flat Island in the Cavallis, northeast of Kaeo.

They are also asking anyone who knows someone who is overdue returning from a snorkelling trip in the area to immediately call 111.

The dinghy is painted white and has a painted red stripe around the edges. Diving equipment was found inside it.

"We are trying to locate the owners first to ensure they're safe, and second to return their boat to them," Northland Police said.

"If you think it may be yours, please get in touch on (09) 430 4500 and ask for Sergeant Jim Adamson.

"If you're unsure if it's yours, please check to make sure your dinghy is still secure."