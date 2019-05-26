The Government has stepped into one out of every seven schools to support struggling boards and principals over the past decade.
The Ministry of Education has intervened in 34 per cent of schools in the poorest decile, and at 20 per cent of schools in the next-poorest two deciles, since January 2009.
Intervention rates were lower at higher deciles, but the ministry still intervened in 7 per cent of schools even in the richest decile. Overall it has stepped into 367, or 14.5 per cent, of the country's 2531 schools.
A former ministry official who now runs Auckland Council's education agency Comet Auckland , Susan Warren, said the numbers were "scary".
"An intervention is actually quite an extreme thing, so the fact that we have those quite high numbers - one in seven schools - I think is really scary," she said.
The issue of "failing schools" is in the spotlight because a Government-appointed taskforce led by former principal Bali Haque has proposed setting up about 20 regional "hubs" to support schools, taking over all legal powers now held by each school's board of trustees.
A Community Schools Alliance , which is fighting the proposals, says 94 per cent of schools are "operating successfully", and only 6 per cent are under commissioners or limited statutory managers.
The ministry data, provided under the Official Information Act , is both better and worse than the alliance claimed.
Only 90 schools, or 3.6 per cent, are currently under ministry-appointed commissioners (22), limited statutory managers (49), specialist advisers (13) or action plans (6).
But Warren said the 14.5 per cent of all schools that have had interventions over a decade, and the much bigger proportions of low-decile schools , showed that many school boards struggled at some point under the devolved system known as "Tomorrow's Schools".
"We have known for a very long time that Tomorrow's Schools has not been working for low-decile schools," she said.
"A board made up essentially of parents of students and other people from the community means that the sort of board you can put together in Remuera is quite different from the sort of board you can put together in Ōtara."
She said the reasons for interventions had changed.
"Eight or 10 years ago when I was in the Ministry of Education, the most common reason to have an intervention was financial," she said.
"Now they are more likely to intervene for educational reasons, which is good, but finance is still a very major part of the reason."
Most interventions last less than two years, but 11 schools have had more than five out of the past 10 years under ministry intervention.
Māori-language schools, which draw mainly from low-income families, have had a relatively high intervention rate. Officials have stepped into 17 of the 62 kura kaupapa Māori that existed in 2009 (27 per cent), including one that closed in 2016.
Te Rūnanga Nui o Ngā Kura Kaupapa Māori executive officer Rawiri Wright said the majority of interventions were for "ideological" reasons where Māori processes "do not always fit with Western ideology".
"Numerically, the number of kura with interventions is small, but due to our overall size, the percentage seems extraordinarily high," he said.
NZ Principals' Federation president Whetu Cormick said schools needed more support to help Māori, Pasifika and students with extra learning needs, but they did not need regional hubs to do it.
"We just need to create a leadership college, get learning support right, enable teachers to learn about other cultures," he said.
School Trustees Association president Lorraine Kerr said the association encouraged boards to seek ministry intervention when they needed help and the system worked well.
"I never agreed with changing the system in the first place," she said. "I don't believe the system is broken."
However John Rohs, principal of Papakura High School which has had ministry interventions since December 2009, says the system of imposing limited statutory managers, which schools have to pay for, has "passed its use-by date".
He welcomes a new ministry initiative which seconded a deputy principal from Pakuranga College, Alison Taylor, to Papakura High fulltime for three terms to help review the school's curriculum, at the ministry's expense - the kind of support he hopes regional hubs might provide.
Ministry of Education deputy secretary Katrina Casey said 19 of the 22 schools still under commissioners would not elect boards of trustees in the current round of board elections . Most schools closed nominations on May 24 and will hold postal ballots ending on June 7.
However new board elections are being held at the other three schools: Tauhei Combined School near Morrinsville, Mangakino Area School in Taupō District, and Waitaki Boys' High School in Ōamaru.
How Kāingaroa Forest School was saved from near-oblivion
Ministry of Education intervention has helped to turn around an isolated school in the Kāingaroa Forest that had been deserted by almost all the local families.
Kāingaroa Forest School, a decile 1 school where all the students are Māori, shrank from 103 students at the turn of this century to a low of just nine in 2016, and had a series of ministry interventions from September 2009 until January this year.
Marylouise Macpherson-Hall, who became the school's principal in January 2017, said local children were travelling 18km out to Lake Rerewhakaaitu School, 25km to Murupara and even 38km to Reporoa every day because they had lost confidence in their local school.
"All were transported by their own parents. Their parents were making a significant commitment to their children's education, which signalled a lot to me," she said.
"Health and safety was a huge concern, probably the biggest concern, as well as the financial position of the school, and student achievement.
"Before I started, the playground was removed because it was not up to the regulations.
"It's still a work in progress but the ministry has helped. In terms of money, it's had a few coats of paint on the inside, new carpets, new lighting and a few new panels around the walls. That was as far as our budget went."
Macpherson-Hall, who was hired after 12 years as deputy principal at Galatea School, drew on her local connections. She attended Kāingaroa Forest School herself in the 1980s, affiliates to Te Arawa and Ngāti Tuwharetoa, and her husband belongs to Tūhoe and Kāingaroa's main iwi, Ngāti Manawa.
"Because I was from here, people trusted my values, where I was coming from, my vision, my passion," she said.
But she said she could not have turned the school around, to the point where the ministry withdrew its last intervention in January, without support from the limited statutory manager (LSM), Wayne Gribble.
"The LSM and I worked really closely to create really clear action plans," she said.
"If it had been a different LSM, it would have been a different outcome. Our style, our direction - we just complemented each other."
Schools with interventions as at May 2019
The full list: Schools that have had Ministry of Education interventions since January 2009
Decile 1
8 Bay of Islands College: LSM, Jan 2012 to Nov 2013
9 Northland College: Commissioner, June 2012 to Oct 2015; LSM, June 2015 to date
10 Te Kura Taumata o Panguru: LSM, May 2015 to June 2017
97 Sir Edmund Hillary Collegiate Senior School: LSM, Dec 2015 to Feb 2017
100 James Cook High School: LSM, June 2017 to date
119 Huntly College: LSM, Sept 2015 to May 2018; Action plan, Sept 2018 to date
147 Te Whānau-A-Apanui Area School: LSM, Feb 2011 to Dec 2013; LSM, May 2015 to Jan 2016
148 Ōpōtiki College: Specialist adviser, Nov 2014 to May 2015; LSM, May 2015 to July 2018; Specialist adviser, Aug to Nov 2018
149 Kawerau College: LSM, Nov 2011 to Jan 2013
161 Benneydale School: Specialist adviser, April 2010 to May 2011
165 Rangitahi College: LSM, Dec 2009 to Feb 2011
185 Patea Area School: LSM, July 2014 to June 2016
206 Ngata Memorial College (East Cape): LSM, March 2015 to date
207 Waikohu College: Specialist adviser, May to Dec 2010
214 Wairoa College: LSM, July 2016 to Aug 2018
256 Bishop Viard College (Porirua): LSM, May 2018 to date
329 Mangakino Area School: LSM, June 2010 to March 2014; Specialist adviser, March 2014 to April 2015; Commissioner, Dec 2017 to date
520 Hammersley Park School: Commissioner, Oct 2009 to July 2011; LSM, July 2011 to Jan 2013
658 Murupara Area School: LSM, Aug 2014 to date
1016 Horeke School (Northland): Action plan, Feb to Sept 2012
1022 Kaikohe Intermediate School: LSM, Aug 2013 to May 2014; Commissioner, May 2014 to Sept 2017
1023 Kaikohe West School: LSM, Feb 2017 to July 2018
1037 Mangamuka School: Commissioner, May 2014 to Dec 2015
1046 Matihetihe School: Specialist adviser, June 2010 to Sept 2012; LSM, Dec 2012 to Dec 2013
1069 Te Kura o Ōtangarei: LSM, Aug 2009 to Sept 2010
1071 Pakaraka School: LSM, Aug 2016 to Aug 2017
1102 Te Kura o Hata Maria (Pawarenga, Northland): Commissioner, Dec 2016 to date
1109 Te Hāpua School: Commissioner, Sept 2013 to July 2014
1151 TKKM o Te Puaka o Waikato: Specialist adviser, Dec 2009 to April 2014; LSM, April 2014 to Dec 2017
1154 TKKM o Te Rāwhiti Roa (Whangārei): Specialist adviser, April to Dec 2010; LSM, April 2010 to Sept 2013; Commissioner, Aug 2018 to date
1215 Sir Douglas Bader Intermediate School: LSM, March to Dec 2013; Commissioner, Dec 2013 to Oct 2015
1217 Sir Edmund Hillary Collegiate Middle School: Commissioner, Jan 2009 to June 2011
1227 Birdwood School: Specialist adviser, Feb 2009 to April 2010
1274 Ferguson Intermediate School (Ōtara): LSM, Jan 2015 to date
1289 Glen Taylor School: Specialist adviser, Dec 2014 to Sept 2016
1400 Onepoto School (Northcote): LSM, July 2017 to date
1409 Ōtāhuhu School: Action plan, July to Sept 2011
1434 Park Estate School: LSM, March 2015 to May 2017
1453 Pukekohe North School: LSM, May 2012 to Feb 2014; Specialist adviser, Feb 2014 to May 2016
1467 Robertson Rd School: Specialist adviser, Feb to May 2009; LSM, May 2009 to Nov 2012
1468 Rongomai School: LSM, Sept 2012 to March 2014; Specialist adviser, March to June 2014
1523 Takanini School: LSM, Dec 2015 to Dec 2017
1546 Viscount School: LSM, March to Nov 2017; Commissioner, Nov 2017 to date
1564 Wesley Intermediate School: LSM, Feb 2014 to Dec 2015
1617 TKKM o Ngāti Rangi (Ōhakune): LSM, June 2016 to July 2018; Specialist adviser, July 2018 to date
1645 Te Kura o Torere (East Cape): Commissioner, June 2011 to April 2013
1666 Te Kura o Waikare: LSM, Oct 2016 to May 2018
1667 Whangaruru School: LSM, July 2009 to Dec 2010
1676 Te Mahia School: Action plan, July to Aug 2011; LSM, June 2012 to Aug 2013
1689 Ashbrook School (Ōpōtiki): LSM, Dec 2018 to date
1718 TKKM o Te Ara Rima: LSM, Feb to Sept 2010; Commissioner, Sept 2010 to Aug 2013; LSM, Oct 2013 to Nov 2015; Specialist adviser, Nov 2015 to Sept 2016
1748 TKKM o Huiarau (Ruatāhuna): Specialist adviser, May 2016 to June 2017
1751 Huntly School: Action plan, Dec 2018 to date
1752 Huntly West School: LSM, Sept 2010 to Nov 2011; Specialist adviser, Nov 2011 to Feb 2013
1759 Kāingaroa Forest School: LSM, Sept 2009 to May 2011; Commissioner, May 2011 to April 2012; Specialist adviser, April to June 2016; LSM, June 2016 to July 2018; Specialist adviser, July 2018 to Jan 2019
1769 Kawerau North School: LSM, Sept 2009 to Jan 2012
1770 Kawerau South School: Commissioner, Nov 2018 to date
1775 Kerepehi School: LSM, May 2013 to Dec 2015
1786 Kutarere School: Specialist adviser, Feb to Nov 2013
1794 Maketū School: Action plan, June 2018 to date; Specialist adviser, Feb 2019 to date
1847 Te Kura a Ngāpuke (Taumarunui): LSM, Jan 2013 to June 2017
1905 Pukemiro School (Huntly): Commissioner, April 2019 to date
1985 Taumarunui Primary School: Specialist adviser, March 2009 to Feb 2010
2023 Te Kura o Te Teko: Action plan, Aug 2011; Specialist adviser, Aug 2014 to Aug 2017; Action plan, Aug 2017 to date
2035 Tokoroa Central School: LSM, March 2009 to March 2011
2047 Te Kura o Waharoa: Specialist adviser, April to Sept 2009; LSM, Dec 2012 to Feb 2015
2096 Crawshaw School: Action plan, June 2011 to Dec 2012; LSM, Sept 2018 to date
2103 Moerewa School: Commissioner, Aoril 2012 to June 2014; Specialist adviser, June to Dec 2014
2153 Avon School: LSM, July 2013 to July 2015
2192 Marfell School: LSM, Oct 2009 to Sept 2011
2335 Aramoho School: Commissioner, Sept 2014 to Jan 2017
2359 Foxton School: Commissioner, Dec 2014 to June 2017
2445 TKKM o Ngāti Kahungunu Ki Heretaunga: Specialist adviser & Action plan, April 2010 to June 2011
2548 Camberley School: LSM, Dec 2010 to May 2012; LSM, Dec 2017 to Dec 2018
2550 Cobham School: LSM, Dec 2010 to Aug 2012
2565 Te Kāinga Whaiora Children's Health Camp: Commissioner, Feb 2009 to July 2010
2600 TKKM o Mangatuna: Specialist adviser, Feb to Dec 2010
2604 Maraenui Bilingual School (Napier): LSM, Oct 2014 to date
2609 Mata School: Action plan, July to Sept 2011
2626 Ōmahu School: LSM, Dec 2014 to June 2016; Commissioner, June 2016 to Sept 2017
2637 Te Kura o Pakipaki (Hastings): Specialist adviser, Nov 2018 to date
2649 Potaka School (East Coast): Commissioner, May 2011 to Oct 2013
2665 Richmond School (Napier): Commissioner, April 2009 to Dec 2011
2668 Riverslea School: LSM, Dec 2014 to Dec 2016; LSM, July to Nov 2017; Commissioner, Nov 2017 to Jan 2019
2691 Te Awa School: Action plan, April to Dec 2011; Specialist adviser, Oct 2013 to Jan 2014
2703 Tikitiki School: LSM, Dec 2016 to Dec 2017
2715 Waikirikiri School: LSM, Feb to July 2010; Specialist adviser, July to Dec 2010
2718 Waimārama School: LSM, Oct 2017 to date
2746 Kimi Ora Community School: LSM, May 2014 to Jan 2016
2818 Cannons Creek School: LSM, Feb 2018 to date
2911 Mauriceville School: Commissioner, July 2018 to date
2923 Natone Park School (Porirua): LSM, Dec 2015 to March 2016; Commissioner, March 2016 to date
2961 Pomare School (Lower Hutt): LSM, Dec 2015 to Dec 2017
3114 TKKM o Pukemiro (Kaitāia): LSM, July 2018 to date
3492 Rowley Ave School (now Te Kōmanawa Rowley School, Christchurch): LSM, June 2017 to April 2019; Commissioner, March 2019 to date
3728 Corstorphine School: LSM, June to July 2010
4205 TKKM o Ōtara: LSM, Sept 2014 to date
4227 TKKM o Kaikohe: LSM, March 2011 to Dec 2013
Decile 2
4 Whangaroa College: LSM, Oct 2009 to March 2011; Commissioner, March 2011 to June 2013
11 Ōpononi Area School: LSM, June 2011 to Sept 2012
93 Auckland Seventh Day Adventist High School: Specialist adviser, April to Dec 2013
101 Papakura High School: Specialist adviser, Dec 2009 to Jan 2014; LSM, Jan 2014 to date
127 Ngāruawāhia High School: LSM, April 2013 to May 2016; Action plan, Nov 2018 to date
238 Kaitāia Abundant Life School: Commissioner, April 2013 to Oct 2014
243 Makoura College: Specialist adviser, June 2011 to April 2012
258 Taita College: Commissioner, June 2017 to Dec 2018; LSM, Dec 2018 to date
323 Aranui High School: LSM, July 2010 to March 2012
337 Linwood College: Commissioner, March 2011 to June 2012; Specialist adviser, June 2012 to Oct 2013; LSM, Sept 2014 to Jan 2016
503 Kelston Deaf Education Centre: LSM, July 2017 to date
544 Al-Madinah School: Specialist adviser, Nov 2011 to Sept 2012; LSM, May 2016 to April 2019; Commissioner, April 2019 to date
624 Te Karaka Area School (Gisborne): LSM, Jan 2019 to date
1055 Ngataki School (Far North): Commissioner, Oct 2013 to date
1060 Ōmanaia School: Specialist adviser, Aug 2012 to Sept 2013; LSM, Sept 2013 to Dec 2014
1076 Pamapuria School: Commissioner, Aug 2012 to May 2014
1085 Pouto School: LSM, Sept 2016 to date
1113 Tikipunga Primary School: LSM, Dec 2014 to Dec 2015
1141 TKKM o Rangiawhia (Far North): Commissioner, Feb 2010 to April 2011; LSM, May to Dec 2011; LSM, July 2016; Commissioner, July to Dec 2016; closed Dec 2016
1408 Ōtāhuhu Intermediate School: Specialist adviser, May 2013 to April 2015
1458 Rānui School: LSM, Sept 2011 to July 2013
1471 Rosebank School (Auckland): LSM, June 2009 to Sept 2010
1678 Te Kura o Waikaremoana: Action plan, Sept 2014 to June 2017; LSM, June to Sept 2017; Commissioner, Sept 2017 to date
1706 Colville School: Specialist adviser, Dec 2016 to April 2019
1772: Kea St Specialist School (Rotorua): LSM, Sept 2014 to April 2015; Commissioner, April 2015 to Dec 2016; LSM, Nov 2016 to May 2018
1786 Kutarere School: LSM, Sept 2010 to Feb 2013
1847 Te Kura a Ngāpuke: Specialist adviser, May 2017 to date
1876 Ōtorohanga School: LSM, Aug 2013 to April 2015
1905 Pukemiro School: LSM, Dec 2013 to April 2016
1948 St Joseph's Catholic School (Matatā): Commissioner, April 2013 to Aug 2014; LSM, Aug 2014 to Sept 2015
2011 TKKM o Te Matai: LSM, July 2010 to July 2011
2057 Waimana School: Specialist adviser, Dec 2018 to date
2110 Oceanview Heights School: LSM, Dec 2012 to Jan 2014
2190 Manukorihi Intermediate: Commissioner, April 2009 to Dec 2010
2260 Waitara Central School: LSM, July 2018 to date
2373 Kākahi School: LSM, Oct 2013 to April 2016
2395 St Marcellin School (Whanganui): LSM, April 2019 to date
2429 Raetihi Primary School: LSM, Feb to May 2018; Commissioner, May 2018 to date
2442 Rutherford Junior High School: LSM, June 2011 to May 2014
2575 Heretaunga Intermediate School: LSM, Oct 2013 to Nov 2014
2588 Kōwhai School: LSM, April 2010 to Jan 2013
2599 Mangateretere School: LSM, April 2015 to June 2018; Specialist adviser, June 2018 to date
2617 Muriwai School (Gisborne): Specialist adviser, Jan 2009 to Dec 2010; LSM, July 2017 to date
2856 Hillcrest School (Pahiatua): LSM, Aug 2017 to Jan 2019
2887 Levin Intermediate School: Commissioner, Nov 2017 to date
2964 Porirua School: LSM, Aug 2012 to May 2015
3015 St Michael's School (Lower Hutt): LSM, Nov 2018 to date
3106 TKKM o Whangaroa: Commissioner, June 2014 to March 2015; Specialist adviser, Dec 2014
3232 Waimangaroa School: Commissioner, May to Aug 2010; Commissioner, March 2012 to Jan 2013
3486 Richmond School (Christchurch): LSM, June 2011 to June 2013; Commissioner, June 2013 to Jan 2014
Decile 3
18 Mangakahia Area School: Specialist adviser, Oct 2009 to July 2010
33 Hato Petera College: LSM, March 2017 to Jan 2018; Commissioner, Jan to Aug 2018; closed Aug 2018
53 Auckland Girls' Grammar School: LSM, March 2016 to Oct 2018
145 Edgecumbe College: LSM, Sept 2011 to Jan 2014; LSM, Feb 2018 to date
170 Waitara High School: LSM, Dec 2015 to Dec 2017
176 Ohura Valley Primary School: Specialist adviser, April 2011 to April 2012
183 Ruapehu College: LSM, July 2012 to July 2014
194 Turakina Māori Girls' College: LSM, Dec 2012 to Jan 2016
210 Gisborne Girls' High School: LSM, Oct 2014 to June 2016
232 Te Aute College: Commissioner, Jan 2011 to Sept 2013
236 Horowhenua College: LSM, June 2013 to Feb 2015
254 Mana College: LSM, March 2015 to June 2017; Specialist adviser, June 2017 to July 2018
471 Zayed College for Girls: LSM, July to Nov 2014; Specialist adviser, Sept 2014 to Sept 2016
478 Wainuiomata High School: LSM, June 2015 to Sept 2018
525 Salisbury School (Nelson): Specialist adviser, Oct 2018 to date
559 Te Wainui a Rua (Whanganui River): Commissioner, Aug 2011 to June 2014
1007 Blomfield Special School & Resource Centre: LSM, Dec 2009 to July 2012
1098 St Joseph's Catholic School (Dargaville): LSM, Feb 2011 to Aug 2012; Commissioner, Aug 2012 to Dec 2013
1112 Bay of Islands International Academy: LSM, April to May 2010; Commissioner, May 2010 to July 2011; LSM, June to Nov 2011
1142 TKKM o Takapau: Action plan, March 2011 to Jan 2012
1212 Avondale Intermediate: LSM, April 2010 to July 2011; Specialist adviser, July 2011 to April 2013
1254 Colwill School (Massey): LSM, Sept 2010 to Dec 2011
1428 Papatoetoe Intermediate School: LSM, Sept 2013 to Dec 2016; Commissioner, Dec 2016 to July 2018; Specialist adviser, July 2018 to date
1608 St Matthew's Primary School (Hastings): Specialist adviser, Sept 2009 to Nov 2010
1670 TKKM o Te Ara Whānui (Lower Hutt): Commissioner, Aug 2017 to date
1681 Allandale School: Action plan, July to Sept 2011
1736 Hauturu School (Waikato): LSM, May 2014 to April 2015
1865 Te Wharekura o Maniapoto: LSM, Sept 2017 to date
1873 TKKM o Otepou (Tauranga): LSM, April 2013 to May 2016; Action plan, Aug 2016 to June 2017
1987 Taupiri School: LSM, March 2009 to March 2011; Commissioner, March 2011 to April 2013; LSM, July to Dec 2013
2351 TKKM o Ōtepoti (Dunedin): LSM, Nov 2012 to July 2014
2257 Uruti School: LSM, Dec 2009 to Nov 2010
2570 Hastings Intermediate School: Specialist adviser, Sept 2016 to date; LSM, Oct 2016 to Oct 2018
2677 St Joseph's School (Hastings): LSM, Aug 2009 to Aug 2011
2686 Tamatea School: LSM, Oct 2018 to date
2702 The Terrace School (Waipukurau): Commissioner, Feb 2018 to date
2706 Hatea-A-Rangi: Specialist adviser, July to Dec 2010; LSM, Dec 2010 to Aug 2012
2840 Featherston School: LSM, June 2013 to Sept 2015
3020 St Peter Chanel School (Ōtaki): Specialist adviser, July to Nov 2009
3192 Granity School: LSM, March 2019 to date
3288 Bamford School: LSM, June 2015 to July 2017
3293 Bishopdale School: LSM, Feb 2018 to date
3317 Christchurch East School: Commissioner, June 2012 to Aug 2015
3350 Glenmoor School: LSM, Feb 2010 to March 2012
3495 Rūnanga School: Commissioner, March 2013 to Oct 2014; Commissioner, Aug 2016 to Dec 2017; Specialist adviser, Jan 2017 to April 2018
3737 Pembroke School (Ōamaru): Specialist adviser, Sept 2011 to July 2013
4017 St Joseph's School (Invercargill): LSM, July 2017 to May 2018
4223 TKKM o Tamarongo: LSM, July 2017 to date
Decile 4
45 Henderson High School: LSM, May 2012 to April 2014
49 Selwyn College: Commissioner, Jan 2009 to June 2012
125 Raglan Area School: Specialist adviser, Aug 2018 to date
129 Fairfield College: Commissioner, Feb 2009 to July 2011; LSM, July 2011 to Dec 2013
135 Fraser High School: LSM, June to Dec 2009; Commissioner Dec 2009 to July 2010; LSM June 2010 to Feb 2011
152 Rotorua Boys' High School: LSM, Jan 2010 to April 2012
157 Ōtorohanga College: Specialist adviser, Nov 2016 to date; LSM, Sept 2018 to date
179 Stratford High School: LSM, June 2009 to Aug 2011
279 TKKM o Hoani Waititi: Specialist adviser, Oct 2009 to May 2010; LSM, Oct 2009 to April 2014
297 Tapawera Area School: Specialist adviser, May to Dec 2016
299 Murchison Area School: LSM, April 2013 to Aug 2014
300 Karamea Area School: LSM, March 2015 to April 2018
303 Greymouth High School: LSM, Aug to Sept 2011; Commissioner, Sept 2011 to Aug 2014
307 Kaikōura High School: LSM, July 2015 to July 2016; Specialist adviser, June 2016 to May 2017
523 Carlson School for Cerebral Palsy: LSM, Dec 2017 to April 2019
1105 Tangowahine School (Northland): Commissioner, Feb to Nov 2014
1311 Henderson Valley School: Commissioner, Dec 2018 to date
1351 Royal Oak Intermediate School: LSM, Oct 2012 to Jan 2015
1682 Amisfield School (Tokoroa): Commissioner, July 2015 to June 2016; Specialist adviser, June to Dec 2016
1734 Hangatiki Primary School: Commissioner, July 2010 to May 2012
1788 Lake Rotoma School: LSM, Dec 2013 to Jan 2015; Specialist adviser, Jan to Oct 2015
1805 Mapiu School: Commissioner, Nov 2011 to March 2014; LSM, April to Nov 2014
1942 Hamilton Junior High School: Commissioner, April 2010 to May 2011; LSM, May 2011 to June 2012; Specialist adviser, June 2012 to May 2013; LSM, May 2013 to July 2014; Action plan, Nov 2018 to date; Commissioner, May 2019 to date
1980 Tapu School: LSM, Feb 2011 to May 2012
2097 Manaia School (Taranaki): Commissioner, March 2014 to June 2016; Specialist adviser, June 2016 to March 2017
2469 Ūpokongaro School: Specialist adviser, May 2013 to April 2014
2995 Petone Central School: Commissioner, Dec 2016 to date
3052 Tuturumuri School (Wairarapa): LSM, Feb 2018 to date
3290 Barrytown School: Commissioner, Aug 2009 to Dec 2010; Commissioner, July 2016 to June 2018
3376 Hokitika School: LSM, Aug 2009 to March 2010; Commissioner, March 2010 to Dec 2011
3503 Shirley Intermediate School: LSM, Sept 2015 to Oct 2017
3785 Ōamaru North School: LSM, Nov 2017 to Dec 2018; Specialist adviser, Dec 2018 to date
3846 Tomahawk School: LSM, Feb to April 2010
4143 Tamariki School: LSM, Aug 2013 to Sept 2014; LSM, July 2014 to April 2016
Decile 5
13 Kamo High School: LSM, March 2011 to June 2013
123 Te Puke High School: Specialist adviser, April 2009 to Sept 2010
162 Piopio College: LSM, Dec 2015 to Dec 2017
354 Ōpihi College: LSM, Nov 2012 to July 2015
381 Kaikorai Valley College: LSM, Aug 2009 to Aug 2011; Specialist adviser, Aug 2011 to June 2012
402 Waiau Area School: LSM, Dec 2009 to Feb 2012; Commissioner, Sept 2012 to June 2014; Specialist adviser, June 2014 to April 2018
409 Aparima College: Specialist adviser, Dec 2010 to Jan 2012; Commissioner, Sept 2014 to Sept 2017; Commissioner, Sept 2017 to May 2018
1047 Maungakaramea School: Commissioner, June 2015 to March 2018
1115 Tomarata School: LSM, Sept 2018 to date
1318 Howick Intermediate School: LSM, Sept 2014 to Jan 2016
1478 Rutherford School: LSM, July 2010 to June 2011
1707 Coroglen School: Specialist adviser, Nov 2015 to Nov 2016
1715 Fairfield Intermediate School: LSM, July 2018 to date
1908 Pukete School: Specialist adviser, Jan to Dec 2017
2021 Te Rerenga School (Coromandel): Commissioner, Nov 2011 to June 2013; Specialist adviser, June to Nov 2013
2066 Wairakei School: LSM, Jan 2009 to Feb 2010
2443 Sanson School: LSM, Sept 2017 to date
2469 Upukongaro School: LSM, Dec 2009 to May 2013
2705 Tiniroto School: Commissioner, Aug 2011 to June 2012
2725 Waipukurau School: Action plan, Sept 2018 to date
2733 Westshore School: LSM, March 2018 to date
2831 Dalefield School: Commissioner, March 2013 to Sept 2017; Specialist adviser, Sept 2017 to May 2018
2855 Havelock School (Marlborough): LSM, Feb 2017 to Sept 2018
2992 South End School (Carterton): LSM, Sept 2010 to Dec 2012; Specialist adviser, Nov 2015 to Jan 2017; LSM, Jan 2017 to March 2018
3009 St Joseph's School (Picton): LSM, Nov 2014 to June 2015
3062 Wairau Valley School (Blenheim): Specialist adviser, March 2012 to Jan 2013; Commissioner, Jan 2013 to July 2015
3102 TKKM o Waiuku: Specialist adviser, July 2009 to July 2010
3181 Auckland Point School: Specialist adviser, Feb to Dec 2009
3222 St Peter Chanel School (Motueka): Specialist adviser, Sept 2009 to Sept 2010
3305 Burnside Primary School: LSM, Dec 2012 to March 2015
3816 Sara Cohen School: LSM, April 2016 to Dec 2017; Specialist adviser, Dec 2016 to date
4027 Te Tipua School: LSM, Aug 2015 to April 2016
4054 Wyndham School: Commissioner, Nov 2012 to March 2014; LSM, Jan to July 2014
Decile 6
103: Pukekohe High School: Specialist adviser, July 2009 to Sept 2010
110 Mercury Bay Area School: LSM, Sept 2010 to Sept 2011
122 Tauranga Girls' College: LSM, April 2010 to April 2011
241 Wairarapa College: LSM, Sept to Dec 2015; Commissioner, Dec 2015 to April 2018; LSM, Oct to Dec 2017
251 Heretaunga College: LSM, Dec 2015 to Aug 2017
291 Rai Valley Area School: Specialist adviser, Aug 2010 to March 2011; Commissioner, March 2011 to April 2014
292 Golden Bay High School: Action plan, Aug 2010 to Aug 2011; LSM, March 2017 to Nov 2018
305 Westland High School: LSM, March 2017 to Feb 2019
365 Waitaki Boys' High School: Commissioner, Oct 2014 to Dec 2016; Commissioner, Dec 2017 to date
371 East Otago High School: LSM, April 2015 to Sept 2016
1065 Oromāhoe School (Northland): LSM, July 2015 to July 2016
1083 Poroti School (Northland): Commissioner, Aug 2013 to Aug 2014
1376 Monte Cecilia Catholic School: Specialist adviser, Dec 2012 to Oct 2013
1381 Mt Albert School: Specialist adviser, Aug 2010 to Sept 2011
1635 Discovery One School: LSM, Nov 2011 to Jan 2014
1871 Otakiri School: LSM, March 2009 to March 2011
2347 Cheltenham School: LSM, Aug 2011 to July 2012
2387 Linton Country School: LSM, Oct 2015 to Nov 2018
2673 Sherwood School (Hawke's Bay): LSM, April 20009 to May 2010
2678 St Joseph's School (Waipukurau): Action plan, March 2015 to April 2017
2993 South Featherston School: LSM, May 2019 to date
3072 Wilford School: Specialist adviser, Dec 2016 to June 2017; LSM, June 2017 to Dec 2018
3198 Inangahua Junction School: LSM, Feb 2011 to April 2012
3335 Fairlie School: Commissioner, March 2016 to Sept 2017
3739 Flag Swamp School (Otago): LSM, Jan 2019 to date
3789 Ōmarama School: LSM, Sept 2012 to July 2014
3843 Tarras School: LSM, March to Oct 2015
3847 Tōtara School: Commissioner, Sept 2013 to Dec 2016
Decile 7
250 Upper Hutt College: Specialist adviser, Sept 2014 to Dec 2016; LSM, Sept 2015 to Dec 2016
288 Marlborough Boys' College: LSM, March 2009 to May 2011; Specialist adviser, Dec 2009 to Dec 2010; Action plan, Jan-Dec 2012
465 Mana Tamariki: Commissioner, April to June 2011
1034 Kerikeri Primary School: Commissioner, June 2014 to April 2015
1056 Ngunguru School (Northland): LSM, July 2012 to Dec 2013
1321 Hunua School: Specialist adviser, Dec 2014 to July 2015
1365 Matipo Rd School: Commissioner, Sept 2018 to date
1465 Riverhills School: LSM, Aug 2009 to June 2010
1559 Waiuku Primary School: LSM, June 2014 to March 2016
1577 Woodhill School: Specialist adviser, April 2010 to June 2011; LSM, Nov 2012 to Jan 2015; Commissioner, Nov 2016 to June 2018; Specialist adviser, Aug 2018 to date
1835 Motumaoho School: LSM, July 2014 to July 2015; Specialist adviser, July to Dec 2015
1940 Silverdale Normal School: Commissioner, July 2014 to Sept 2015; Specialist adviser, Sept 2015 to May 2016
2032 Tirohanga School (Taupō District): LSM, March 2019 to date
2073 Waitomo Caves School: Commissioner, Nov 2018 to date
2408 Ngamatea School (Rangitikei): Commissioner, April 2015 to April 2017; closed April 2017
2549 Clive School: LSM, June 2011 to May 2012
2571 Haumoana School: LSM, Dec 2016 to June 2017
3306 Burwood School: LSM, June 2010 to Nov 2012
3553 Te One School: LSM, Nov 2017 to date
3793 Otepopo School: Commissioner, March 2009 to Sept 2010
3852 Waikouaiti School: Specialist adviser, Dec 2009 to Dec 2011; LSM, Aug 2015 to April 2016
3956 Gore Main School: LSM, Jan 2019 to date
Decile 8
312 Rangiora High School: Specialist adviser, Nov 2014 to Feb 2015; Commissioner, Feb 2015 to April 2018
350 Akaroa Area School: LSM, May 2018 to Feb 2019; Commissioner, Feb 2019 to date
373 Cromwell College: LSM, March to Nov 2017
514 Kimi Ora School: LSM, July 2010 to June 2013
1143 TKKM o Ngā Mokopuna (Wellington): LSM, Aug 2018 to date
1505 St Mary's School (Northcote): LSM, Aug 2016 to Dec 2017
1695 Berkley Normal Middle School: Commissioner, April 2015 to June 2016; Specialist adviser, June to Nov 2016
1764 Karapiro School: Commissioner, Jan 2019 to date
1869 Orini Combined School: Specialist adviser, April 2009 to Feb 2010
1946 St Joseph's Catholic School (Fairfield): Commissioner Feb to Nov 2012; LSM, Dec 2012 to Aug 2013
1985 Tauhei Combined School (Waikato): Commissioner, March 2018 to date
3273 Albury School: LSM, Aug 2017 to date
3462 Our Lady of the Snows School (Methven): LSM, May 2015 to Feb 2017
3463 Our Lady of Victories School: Commissioner, Jan 2012 to April 2014
3864 Weston School: LSM, June 2018 to date
3957 Gorge Rd School: LSM, Dec 2014 to June 2015
3969 Isla Bank School: Commissioner, Nov 2014 to Nov 2018
Decile 9
35 Carmel College: LSM, July 2018 to date
328 Christchurch Girls' High School: Action plan, Aug 2012 to Sept 2013
377 Otago Boys' High School: Action plan, July-Aug 2009
1174 Moriah College: Specialist adviser, Feb to Nov 2009
1190 Elim Christian College: Action plan, July to Sept 2011
1433 Ridgeview School: Commissioner, Sept 2011 to June 2013
1572 Whenuapai School: LSM, May 2018 to date
1814 Matangi School: LSM, June 2010 to June 2012
1994 Tauriko School: LSM, Feb to April 2010; Commissioner, April 2010 to Aug 2011
2014 Te Poi School: Commissioner, Oct 2010 to Dec 2011
2642 Patoka School: Action plan, July 2018 to date
2980 Ridgway School: Commissioner, March 2010 to Nov 2011; LSM, Nov 2011 to July 2013
3303 Broomfield School: Specialist adviser, July 2009 to April 2010
3407 Lauriston School: LSM, Dec 2016 to Nov 2017
3450 Oaklands School: Specialist audit, Oct 2017 to March 2018
3493 Roydvale School: LSM, March to Nov 2013
3596 Windsor School (Christchurch): LSM, Sept 2013 to July 2014
3724 Clutha Valley School: LSM, July 2011 to Aug 2013
4014 Salford School: LSM, Nov 2012 to Nov 2013; Commissioner, Nov 2013 to June 2016
Decile 10
87 Howick College: Specialist adviser, June 2009 to July 2010
374 Wakatipu High School: LSM, May 2011 to Dec 2012
133 Raphael House Rudolf Steiner Area School: Specialist adviser, March to Nov 2009; LSM, June 2009 to Dec 2010
1167 Wānaka Primary School: LSM, Jan to June 2014; Commissioner, June 2014 to April 2015; Specialist adviser, May to Oct 2015
1244 Chelsea School (Birkenhead): LSM, May 2012 to Jan 2014
1249 Clevedon School: LSM, April 2010 to March 2011
1700 Cambridge East School: Specialist adviser, Oct 2016 to Aug 2017
1822 Maungatautari School: Commissioner, April 2010 to Jan 2011
2800 Akitio School (Tararua District): Commissioner, June 2013 to Jan 2014
2874 Karori Normal School: LSM, Nov 2009 to Dec 2011
2876 Kelburn Normal School: LSM, May 2019 to date
3397 Kirwee Model School: LSM, May 2016 to June 2017
3451 Ōhoka School (Canterbury): LSM, Feb 2019 to date
3549 Tai Tapu School: LSM, Nov 2018 to date
3764 Macraes Moonlight School (Otago): LSM, June 2018 to date
3813 Rotary Park School: LSM, June 2011 to Jan 2012; Commissioner, Dec 2011 to Jan 2013
4135 St Mark's School (Christchurch): LSM, Nov 2014 to March 2015; Commissioner, March 2015 to Sept 2016
6783 Remarkables Primary School: LSM, Nov 2017 to Sept 2018
Source: Ministry of Education
-Excludes requests for information.
-TKKM: Te Kura Kaupapa Māori.
-Decile ratings as at first intervention.
-Numbers at left are the schools' identification numbers in the Ministry of Education data - generally secondary north to south, then primary north to south, with new schools added at the end.