The Government has stepped into one out of every seven schools to support struggling boards and principals over the past decade.

The Ministry of Education has intervened in 34 per cent of schools in the poorest decile, and at 20 per cent of schools in the next-poorest two deciles, since January 2009.

Intervention rates were lower at higher deciles, but the ministry still intervened in 7 per cent of schools even in the richest decile. Overall it has stepped into 367, or 14.5 per cent, of the country's 2531 schools.

A former ministry official who now runs Auckland Council's education agency Comet Auckland , Susan Warren, said the numbers were "scary".

Advertisement

"An intervention is actually quite an extreme thing, so the fact that we have those quite high numbers - one in seven schools - I think is really scary," she said.

The issue of "failing schools" is in the spotlight because a Government-appointed taskforce led by former principal Bali Haque has proposed setting up about 20 regional "hubs" to support schools, taking over all legal powers now held by each school's board of trustees.

A Community Schools Alliance , which is fighting the proposals, says 94 per cent of schools are "operating successfully", and only 6 per cent are under commissioners or limited statutory managers.

Marylouise Macpherson-Hall worked closely with limited statutory manager Wayne Gribble to turn around Kāingaroa Forest School. Photo / Alan Gibson

The ministry data, provided under the Official Information Act , is both better and worse than the alliance claimed.

Only 90 schools, or 3.6 per cent, are currently under ministry-appointed commissioners (22), limited statutory managers (49), specialist advisers (13) or action plans (6).

But Warren said the 14.5 per cent of all schools that have had interventions over a decade, and the much bigger proportions of low-decile schools , showed that many school boards struggled at some point under the devolved system known as "Tomorrow's Schools".

"We have known for a very long time that Tomorrow's Schools has not been working for low-decile schools," she said.

"A board made up essentially of parents of students and other people from the community means that the sort of board you can put together in Remuera is quite different from the sort of board you can put together in Ōtara."

She said the reasons for interventions had changed.

"Eight or 10 years ago when I was in the Ministry of Education, the most common reason to have an intervention was financial," she said.

"Now they are more likely to intervene for educational reasons, which is good, but finance is still a very major part of the reason."

Most interventions last less than two years, but 11 schools have had more than five out of the past 10 years under ministry intervention.

Māori-language schools, which draw mainly from low-income families, have had a relatively high intervention rate. Officials have stepped into 17 of the 62 kura kaupapa Māori that existed in 2009 (27 per cent), including one that closed in 2016.

Te Rūnanga Nui o Ngā Kura Kaupapa Māori executive officer Rawiri Wright said the majority of interventions were for "ideological" reasons where Māori processes "do not always fit with Western ideology".

"Numerically, the number of kura with interventions is small, but due to our overall size, the percentage seems extraordinarily high," he said.

Whetu Cormick: Schools need more support for Māori, Pasifika and students with extra learning needs. Photo / File

NZ Principals' Federation president Whetu Cormick said schools needed more support to help Māori, Pasifika and students with extra learning needs, but they did not need regional hubs to do it.

"We just need to create a leadership college, get learning support right, enable teachers to learn about other cultures," he said.

Lorraine Kerr: "I don't believe the system is broken." Photo / File

School Trustees Association president Lorraine Kerr said the association encouraged boards to seek ministry intervention when they needed help and the system worked well.

"I never agreed with changing the system in the first place," she said. "I don't believe the system is broken."

John Rohs: The system of imposing limited statutory managers on schools has "passed its use-by date". Photo / File

However John Rohs, principal of Papakura High School which has had ministry interventions since December 2009, says the system of imposing limited statutory managers, which schools have to pay for, has "passed its use-by date".

He welcomes a new ministry initiative which seconded a deputy principal from Pakuranga College, Alison Taylor, to Papakura High fulltime for three terms to help review the school's curriculum, at the ministry's expense - the kind of support he hopes regional hubs might provide.

Ministry of Education deputy secretary Katrina Casey said 19 of the 22 schools still under commissioners would not elect boards of trustees in the current round of board elections . Most schools closed nominations on May 24 and will hold postal ballots ending on June 7.

However new board elections are being held at the other three schools: Tauhei Combined School near Morrinsville, Mangakino Area School in Taupō District, and Waitaki Boys' High School in Ōamaru.

How Kāingaroa Forest School was saved from near-oblivion

Kāingaroa Forest School principal Marylouise Macpherson-Hall says Ministry of Education intervention has helped to restore community trust in her small isolated school. Photo / Alan Gibson

Ministry of Education intervention has helped to turn around an isolated school in the Kāingaroa Forest that had been deserted by almost all the local families.

Kāingaroa Forest School, a decile 1 school where all the students are Māori, shrank from 103 students at the turn of this century to a low of just nine in 2016, and had a series of ministry interventions from September 2009 until January this year.

Marylouise Macpherson-Hall, who became the school's principal in January 2017, said local children were travelling 18km out to Lake Rerewhakaaitu School, 25km to Murupara and even 38km to Reporoa every day because they had lost confidence in their local school.

"All were transported by their own parents. Their parents were making a significant commitment to their children's education, which signalled a lot to me," she said.

"Health and safety was a huge concern, probably the biggest concern, as well as the financial position of the school, and student achievement.

"Before I started, the playground was removed because it was not up to the regulations.

"It's still a work in progress but the ministry has helped. In terms of money, it's had a few coats of paint on the inside, new carpets, new lighting and a few new panels around the walls. That was as far as our budget went."

Marylouise Macpherson-Hall drew on her links to local iwi to rebuild trust at Kāingaroa Forest School. Photo / Alan Gibson

Macpherson-Hall, who was hired after 12 years as deputy principal at Galatea School, drew on her local connections. She attended Kāingaroa Forest School herself in the 1980s, affiliates to Te Arawa and Ngāti Tuwharetoa, and her husband belongs to Tūhoe and Kāingaroa's main iwi, Ngāti Manawa.

"Because I was from here, people trusted my values, where I was coming from, my vision, my passion," she said.

But she said she could not have turned the school around, to the point where the ministry withdrew its last intervention in January, without support from the limited statutory manager (LSM), Wayne Gribble.

"The LSM and I worked really closely to create really clear action plans," she said.

"If it had been a different LSM, it would have been a different outcome. Our style, our direction - we just complemented each other."

Schools with interventions as at May 2019

The full list: Schools that have had Ministry of Education interventions since January 2009

Decile 1

8 Bay of Islands College: LSM, Jan 2012 to Nov 2013

9 Northland College: Commissioner, June 2012 to Oct 2015; LSM, June 2015 to date

10 Te Kura Taumata o Panguru: LSM, May 2015 to June 2017

97 Sir Edmund Hillary Collegiate Senior School: LSM, Dec 2015 to Feb 2017

100 James Cook High School: LSM, June 2017 to date

119 Huntly College: LSM, Sept 2015 to May 2018; Action plan, Sept 2018 to date

147 Te Whānau-A-Apanui Area School: LSM, Feb 2011 to Dec 2013; LSM, May 2015 to Jan 2016

148 Ōpōtiki College: Specialist adviser, Nov 2014 to May 2015; LSM, May 2015 to July 2018; Specialist adviser, Aug to Nov 2018

149 Kawerau College: LSM, Nov 2011 to Jan 2013

161 Benneydale School: Specialist adviser, April 2010 to May 2011

165 Rangitahi College: LSM, Dec 2009 to Feb 2011

185 Patea Area School: LSM, July 2014 to June 2016

206 Ngata Memorial College (East Cape): LSM, March 2015 to date

207 Waikohu College: Specialist adviser, May to Dec 2010

214 Wairoa College: LSM, July 2016 to Aug 2018

256 Bishop Viard College (Porirua): LSM, May 2018 to date

329 Mangakino Area School: LSM, June 2010 to March 2014; Specialist adviser, March 2014 to April 2015; Commissioner, Dec 2017 to date

520 Hammersley Park School: Commissioner, Oct 2009 to July 2011; LSM, July 2011 to Jan 2013

658 Murupara Area School: LSM, Aug 2014 to date

1016 Horeke School (Northland): Action plan, Feb to Sept 2012

1022 Kaikohe Intermediate School: LSM, Aug 2013 to May 2014; Commissioner, May 2014 to Sept 2017

1023 Kaikohe West School: LSM, Feb 2017 to July 2018

1037 Mangamuka School: Commissioner, May 2014 to Dec 2015

1046 Matihetihe School: Specialist adviser, June 2010 to Sept 2012; LSM, Dec 2012 to Dec 2013

1069 Te Kura o Ōtangarei: LSM, Aug 2009 to Sept 2010

1071 Pakaraka School: LSM, Aug 2016 to Aug 2017

1102 Te Kura o Hata Maria (Pawarenga, Northland): Commissioner, Dec 2016 to date

1109 Te Hāpua School: Commissioner, Sept 2013 to July 2014

1151 TKKM o Te Puaka o Waikato: Specialist adviser, Dec 2009 to April 2014; LSM, April 2014 to Dec 2017

1154 TKKM o Te Rāwhiti Roa (Whangārei): Specialist adviser, April to Dec 2010; LSM, April 2010 to Sept 2013; Commissioner, Aug 2018 to date

1215 Sir Douglas Bader Intermediate School: LSM, March to Dec 2013; Commissioner, Dec 2013 to Oct 2015

1217 Sir Edmund Hillary Collegiate Middle School: Commissioner, Jan 2009 to June 2011

1227 Birdwood School: Specialist adviser, Feb 2009 to April 2010

1274 Ferguson Intermediate School (Ōtara): LSM, Jan 2015 to date

1289 Glen Taylor School: Specialist adviser, Dec 2014 to Sept 2016

1400 Onepoto School (Northcote): LSM, July 2017 to date

1409 Ōtāhuhu School: Action plan, July to Sept 2011

1434 Park Estate School: LSM, March 2015 to May 2017

1453 Pukekohe North School: LSM, May 2012 to Feb 2014; Specialist adviser, Feb 2014 to May 2016

1467 Robertson Rd School: Specialist adviser, Feb to May 2009; LSM, May 2009 to Nov 2012

1468 Rongomai School: LSM, Sept 2012 to March 2014; Specialist adviser, March to June 2014

1523 Takanini School: LSM, Dec 2015 to Dec 2017

1546 Viscount School: LSM, March to Nov 2017; Commissioner, Nov 2017 to date

1564 Wesley Intermediate School: LSM, Feb 2014 to Dec 2015

1617 TKKM o Ngāti Rangi (Ōhakune): LSM, June 2016 to July 2018; Specialist adviser, July 2018 to date

1645 Te Kura o Torere (East Cape): Commissioner, June 2011 to April 2013

1666 Te Kura o Waikare: LSM, Oct 2016 to May 2018

1667 Whangaruru School: LSM, July 2009 to Dec 2010

1676 Te Mahia School: Action plan, July to Aug 2011; LSM, June 2012 to Aug 2013

1689 Ashbrook School (Ōpōtiki): LSM, Dec 2018 to date

1718 TKKM o Te Ara Rima: LSM, Feb to Sept 2010; Commissioner, Sept 2010 to Aug 2013; LSM, Oct 2013 to Nov 2015; Specialist adviser, Nov 2015 to Sept 2016

1748 TKKM o Huiarau (Ruatāhuna): Specialist adviser, May 2016 to June 2017

1751 Huntly School: Action plan, Dec 2018 to date

1752 Huntly West School: LSM, Sept 2010 to Nov 2011; Specialist adviser, Nov 2011 to Feb 2013

1759 Kāingaroa Forest School: LSM, Sept 2009 to May 2011; Commissioner, May 2011 to April 2012; Specialist adviser, April to June 2016; LSM, June 2016 to July 2018; Specialist adviser, July 2018 to Jan 2019

1769 Kawerau North School: LSM, Sept 2009 to Jan 2012

1770 Kawerau South School: Commissioner, Nov 2018 to date

1775 Kerepehi School: LSM, May 2013 to Dec 2015

1786 Kutarere School: Specialist adviser, Feb to Nov 2013

1794 Maketū School: Action plan, June 2018 to date; Specialist adviser, Feb 2019 to date

1847 Te Kura a Ngāpuke (Taumarunui): LSM, Jan 2013 to June 2017

1905 Pukemiro School (Huntly): Commissioner, April 2019 to date

1985 Taumarunui Primary School: Specialist adviser, March 2009 to Feb 2010

2023 Te Kura o Te Teko: Action plan, Aug 2011; Specialist adviser, Aug 2014 to Aug 2017; Action plan, Aug 2017 to date

2035 Tokoroa Central School: LSM, March 2009 to March 2011

2047 Te Kura o Waharoa: Specialist adviser, April to Sept 2009; LSM, Dec 2012 to Feb 2015

2096 Crawshaw School: Action plan, June 2011 to Dec 2012; LSM, Sept 2018 to date

2103 Moerewa School: Commissioner, Aoril 2012 to June 2014; Specialist adviser, June to Dec 2014

2153 Avon School: LSM, July 2013 to July 2015

2192 Marfell School: LSM, Oct 2009 to Sept 2011

2335 Aramoho School: Commissioner, Sept 2014 to Jan 2017

2359 Foxton School: Commissioner, Dec 2014 to June 2017

2445 TKKM o Ngāti Kahungunu Ki Heretaunga: Specialist adviser & Action plan, April 2010 to June 2011

2548 Camberley School: LSM, Dec 2010 to May 2012; LSM, Dec 2017 to Dec 2018

2550 Cobham School: LSM, Dec 2010 to Aug 2012

2565 Te Kāinga Whaiora Children's Health Camp: Commissioner, Feb 2009 to July 2010

2600 TKKM o Mangatuna: Specialist adviser, Feb to Dec 2010

2604 Maraenui Bilingual School (Napier): LSM, Oct 2014 to date

2609 Mata School: Action plan, July to Sept 2011

2626 Ōmahu School: LSM, Dec 2014 to June 2016; Commissioner, June 2016 to Sept 2017

2637 Te Kura o Pakipaki (Hastings): Specialist adviser, Nov 2018 to date

2649 Potaka School (East Coast): Commissioner, May 2011 to Oct 2013

2665 Richmond School (Napier): Commissioner, April 2009 to Dec 2011

2668 Riverslea School: LSM, Dec 2014 to Dec 2016; LSM, July to Nov 2017; Commissioner, Nov 2017 to Jan 2019

2691 Te Awa School: Action plan, April to Dec 2011; Specialist adviser, Oct 2013 to Jan 2014

2703 Tikitiki School: LSM, Dec 2016 to Dec 2017

2715 Waikirikiri School: LSM, Feb to July 2010; Specialist adviser, July to Dec 2010

2718 Waimārama School: LSM, Oct 2017 to date

2746 Kimi Ora Community School: LSM, May 2014 to Jan 2016

2818 Cannons Creek School: LSM, Feb 2018 to date

2911 Mauriceville School: Commissioner, July 2018 to date

2923 Natone Park School (Porirua): LSM, Dec 2015 to March 2016; Commissioner, March 2016 to date

2961 Pomare School (Lower Hutt): LSM, Dec 2015 to Dec 2017

3114 TKKM o Pukemiro (Kaitāia): LSM, July 2018 to date

3492 Rowley Ave School (now Te Kōmanawa Rowley School, Christchurch): LSM, June 2017 to April 2019; Commissioner, March 2019 to date

3728 Corstorphine School: LSM, June to July 2010

4205 TKKM o Ōtara: LSM, Sept 2014 to date

4227 TKKM o Kaikohe: LSM, March 2011 to Dec 2013

Decile 2

4 Whangaroa College: LSM, Oct 2009 to March 2011; Commissioner, March 2011 to June 2013

11 Ōpononi Area School: LSM, June 2011 to Sept 2012

93 Auckland Seventh Day Adventist High School: Specialist adviser, April to Dec 2013

101 Papakura High School: Specialist adviser, Dec 2009 to Jan 2014; LSM, Jan 2014 to date

127 Ngāruawāhia High School: LSM, April 2013 to May 2016; Action plan, Nov 2018 to date

238 Kaitāia Abundant Life School: Commissioner, April 2013 to Oct 2014

243 Makoura College: Specialist adviser, June 2011 to April 2012

258 Taita College: Commissioner, June 2017 to Dec 2018; LSM, Dec 2018 to date

323 Aranui High School: LSM, July 2010 to March 2012

337 Linwood College: Commissioner, March 2011 to June 2012; Specialist adviser, June 2012 to Oct 2013; LSM, Sept 2014 to Jan 2016

503 Kelston Deaf Education Centre: LSM, July 2017 to date

544 Al-Madinah School: Specialist adviser, Nov 2011 to Sept 2012; LSM, May 2016 to April 2019; Commissioner, April 2019 to date

624 Te Karaka Area School (Gisborne): LSM, Jan 2019 to date

1055 Ngataki School (Far North): Commissioner, Oct 2013 to date

1060 Ōmanaia School: Specialist adviser, Aug 2012 to Sept 2013; LSM, Sept 2013 to Dec 2014

1076 Pamapuria School: Commissioner, Aug 2012 to May 2014

1085 Pouto School: LSM, Sept 2016 to date

1113 Tikipunga Primary School: LSM, Dec 2014 to Dec 2015

1141 TKKM o Rangiawhia (Far North): Commissioner, Feb 2010 to April 2011; LSM, May to Dec 2011; LSM, July 2016; Commissioner, July to Dec 2016; closed Dec 2016

1408 Ōtāhuhu Intermediate School: Specialist adviser, May 2013 to April 2015

1458 Rānui School: LSM, Sept 2011 to July 2013

1471 Rosebank School (Auckland): LSM, June 2009 to Sept 2010

1678 Te Kura o Waikaremoana: Action plan, Sept 2014 to June 2017; LSM, June to Sept 2017; Commissioner, Sept 2017 to date

1706 Colville School: Specialist adviser, Dec 2016 to April 2019

1772: Kea St Specialist School (Rotorua): LSM, Sept 2014 to April 2015; Commissioner, April 2015 to Dec 2016; LSM, Nov 2016 to May 2018

1786 Kutarere School: LSM, Sept 2010 to Feb 2013

1847 Te Kura a Ngāpuke: Specialist adviser, May 2017 to date

1876 Ōtorohanga School: LSM, Aug 2013 to April 2015

1905 Pukemiro School: LSM, Dec 2013 to April 2016

1948 St Joseph's Catholic School (Matatā): Commissioner, April 2013 to Aug 2014; LSM, Aug 2014 to Sept 2015

2011 TKKM o Te Matai: LSM, July 2010 to July 2011

2057 Waimana School: Specialist adviser, Dec 2018 to date

2110 Oceanview Heights School: LSM, Dec 2012 to Jan 2014

2190 Manukorihi Intermediate: Commissioner, April 2009 to Dec 2010

2260 Waitara Central School: LSM, July 2018 to date

2373 Kākahi School: LSM, Oct 2013 to April 2016

2395 St Marcellin School (Whanganui): LSM, April 2019 to date

2429 Raetihi Primary School: LSM, Feb to May 2018; Commissioner, May 2018 to date

2442 Rutherford Junior High School: LSM, June 2011 to May 2014

2575 Heretaunga Intermediate School: LSM, Oct 2013 to Nov 2014

2588 Kōwhai School: LSM, April 2010 to Jan 2013

2599 Mangateretere School: LSM, April 2015 to June 2018; Specialist adviser, June 2018 to date

2617 Muriwai School (Gisborne): Specialist adviser, Jan 2009 to Dec 2010; LSM, July 2017 to date

2856 Hillcrest School (Pahiatua): LSM, Aug 2017 to Jan 2019

2887 Levin Intermediate School: Commissioner, Nov 2017 to date

2964 Porirua School: LSM, Aug 2012 to May 2015

3015 St Michael's School (Lower Hutt): LSM, Nov 2018 to date

3106 TKKM o Whangaroa: Commissioner, June 2014 to March 2015; Specialist adviser, Dec 2014

3232 Waimangaroa School: Commissioner, May to Aug 2010; Commissioner, March 2012 to Jan 2013

3486 Richmond School (Christchurch): LSM, June 2011 to June 2013; Commissioner, June 2013 to Jan 2014

Decile 3

18 Mangakahia Area School: Specialist adviser, Oct 2009 to July 2010

33 Hato Petera College: LSM, March 2017 to Jan 2018; Commissioner, Jan to Aug 2018; closed Aug 2018

53 Auckland Girls' Grammar School: LSM, March 2016 to Oct 2018

145 Edgecumbe College: LSM, Sept 2011 to Jan 2014; LSM, Feb 2018 to date

170 Waitara High School: LSM, Dec 2015 to Dec 2017

176 Ohura Valley Primary School: Specialist adviser, April 2011 to April 2012

183 Ruapehu College: LSM, July 2012 to July 2014

194 Turakina Māori Girls' College: LSM, Dec 2012 to Jan 2016

210 Gisborne Girls' High School: LSM, Oct 2014 to June 2016

232 Te Aute College: Commissioner, Jan 2011 to Sept 2013

236 Horowhenua College: LSM, June 2013 to Feb 2015

254 Mana College: LSM, March 2015 to June 2017; Specialist adviser, June 2017 to July 2018

471 Zayed College for Girls: LSM, July to Nov 2014; Specialist adviser, Sept 2014 to Sept 2016

478 Wainuiomata High School: LSM, June 2015 to Sept 2018

525 Salisbury School (Nelson): Specialist adviser, Oct 2018 to date

559 Te Wainui a Rua (Whanganui River): Commissioner, Aug 2011 to June 2014

1007 Blomfield Special School & Resource Centre: LSM, Dec 2009 to July 2012

1098 St Joseph's Catholic School (Dargaville): LSM, Feb 2011 to Aug 2012; Commissioner, Aug 2012 to Dec 2013

1112 Bay of Islands International Academy: LSM, April to May 2010; Commissioner, May 2010 to July 2011; LSM, June to Nov 2011

1142 TKKM o Takapau: Action plan, March 2011 to Jan 2012

1212 Avondale Intermediate: LSM, April 2010 to July 2011; Specialist adviser, July 2011 to April 2013

1254 Colwill School (Massey): LSM, Sept 2010 to Dec 2011

1428 Papatoetoe Intermediate School: LSM, Sept 2013 to Dec 2016; Commissioner, Dec 2016 to July 2018; Specialist adviser, July 2018 to date

1608 St Matthew's Primary School (Hastings): Specialist adviser, Sept 2009 to Nov 2010

1670 TKKM o Te Ara Whānui (Lower Hutt): Commissioner, Aug 2017 to date

1681 Allandale School: Action plan, July to Sept 2011

1736 Hauturu School (Waikato): LSM, May 2014 to April 2015

1865 Te Wharekura o Maniapoto: LSM, Sept 2017 to date

1873 TKKM o Otepou (Tauranga): LSM, April 2013 to May 2016; Action plan, Aug 2016 to June 2017

1987 Taupiri School: LSM, March 2009 to March 2011; Commissioner, March 2011 to April 2013; LSM, July to Dec 2013

2351 TKKM o Ōtepoti (Dunedin): LSM, Nov 2012 to July 2014

2257 Uruti School: LSM, Dec 2009 to Nov 2010

2570 Hastings Intermediate School: Specialist adviser, Sept 2016 to date; LSM, Oct 2016 to Oct 2018

2677 St Joseph's School (Hastings): LSM, Aug 2009 to Aug 2011

2686 Tamatea School: LSM, Oct 2018 to date

2702 The Terrace School (Waipukurau): Commissioner, Feb 2018 to date

2706 Hatea-A-Rangi: Specialist adviser, July to Dec 2010; LSM, Dec 2010 to Aug 2012

2840 Featherston School: LSM, June 2013 to Sept 2015

3020 St Peter Chanel School (Ōtaki): Specialist adviser, July to Nov 2009

3192 Granity School: LSM, March 2019 to date

3288 Bamford School: LSM, June 2015 to July 2017

3293 Bishopdale School: LSM, Feb 2018 to date

3317 Christchurch East School: Commissioner, June 2012 to Aug 2015

3350 Glenmoor School: LSM, Feb 2010 to March 2012

3495 Rūnanga School: Commissioner, March 2013 to Oct 2014; Commissioner, Aug 2016 to Dec 2017; Specialist adviser, Jan 2017 to April 2018

3737 Pembroke School (Ōamaru): Specialist adviser, Sept 2011 to July 2013

4017 St Joseph's School (Invercargill): LSM, July 2017 to May 2018

4223 TKKM o Tamarongo: LSM, July 2017 to date

Decile 4

45 Henderson High School: LSM, May 2012 to April 2014

49 Selwyn College: Commissioner, Jan 2009 to June 2012

125 Raglan Area School: Specialist adviser, Aug 2018 to date

129 Fairfield College: Commissioner, Feb 2009 to July 2011; LSM, July 2011 to Dec 2013

135 Fraser High School: LSM, June to Dec 2009; Commissioner Dec 2009 to July 2010; LSM June 2010 to Feb 2011

152 Rotorua Boys' High School: LSM, Jan 2010 to April 2012

157 Ōtorohanga College: Specialist adviser, Nov 2016 to date; LSM, Sept 2018 to date

179 Stratford High School: LSM, June 2009 to Aug 2011

279 TKKM o Hoani Waititi: Specialist adviser, Oct 2009 to May 2010; LSM, Oct 2009 to April 2014

297 Tapawera Area School: Specialist adviser, May to Dec 2016

299 Murchison Area School: LSM, April 2013 to Aug 2014

300 Karamea Area School: LSM, March 2015 to April 2018

303 Greymouth High School: LSM, Aug to Sept 2011; Commissioner, Sept 2011 to Aug 2014

307 Kaikōura High School: LSM, July 2015 to July 2016; Specialist adviser, June 2016 to May 2017

523 Carlson School for Cerebral Palsy: LSM, Dec 2017 to April 2019

1105 Tangowahine School (Northland): Commissioner, Feb to Nov 2014

1311 Henderson Valley School: Commissioner, Dec 2018 to date

1351 Royal Oak Intermediate School: LSM, Oct 2012 to Jan 2015

1682 Amisfield School (Tokoroa): Commissioner, July 2015 to June 2016; Specialist adviser, June to Dec 2016

1734 Hangatiki Primary School: Commissioner, July 2010 to May 2012

1788 Lake Rotoma School: LSM, Dec 2013 to Jan 2015; Specialist adviser, Jan to Oct 2015

1805 Mapiu School: Commissioner, Nov 2011 to March 2014; LSM, April to Nov 2014

1942 Hamilton Junior High School: Commissioner, April 2010 to May 2011; LSM, May 2011 to June 2012; Specialist adviser, June 2012 to May 2013; LSM, May 2013 to July 2014; Action plan, Nov 2018 to date; Commissioner, May 2019 to date

1980 Tapu School: LSM, Feb 2011 to May 2012

2097 Manaia School (Taranaki): Commissioner, March 2014 to June 2016; Specialist adviser, June 2016 to March 2017

2469 Ūpokongaro School: Specialist adviser, May 2013 to April 2014

2995 Petone Central School: Commissioner, Dec 2016 to date

3052 Tuturumuri School (Wairarapa): LSM, Feb 2018 to date

3290 Barrytown School: Commissioner, Aug 2009 to Dec 2010; Commissioner, July 2016 to June 2018

3376 Hokitika School: LSM, Aug 2009 to March 2010; Commissioner, March 2010 to Dec 2011

3503 Shirley Intermediate School: LSM, Sept 2015 to Oct 2017

3785 Ōamaru North School: LSM, Nov 2017 to Dec 2018; Specialist adviser, Dec 2018 to date

3846 Tomahawk School: LSM, Feb to April 2010

4143 Tamariki School: LSM, Aug 2013 to Sept 2014; LSM, July 2014 to April 2016

Decile 5

13 Kamo High School: LSM, March 2011 to June 2013

123 Te Puke High School: Specialist adviser, April 2009 to Sept 2010

162 Piopio College: LSM, Dec 2015 to Dec 2017

354 Ōpihi College: LSM, Nov 2012 to July 2015

381 Kaikorai Valley College: LSM, Aug 2009 to Aug 2011; Specialist adviser, Aug 2011 to June 2012

402 Waiau Area School: LSM, Dec 2009 to Feb 2012; Commissioner, Sept 2012 to June 2014; Specialist adviser, June 2014 to April 2018

409 Aparima College: Specialist adviser, Dec 2010 to Jan 2012; Commissioner, Sept 2014 to Sept 2017; Commissioner, Sept 2017 to May 2018

1047 Maungakaramea School: Commissioner, June 2015 to March 2018

1115 Tomarata School: LSM, Sept 2018 to date

1318 Howick Intermediate School: LSM, Sept 2014 to Jan 2016

1478 Rutherford School: LSM, July 2010 to June 2011

1707 Coroglen School: Specialist adviser, Nov 2015 to Nov 2016

1715 Fairfield Intermediate School: LSM, July 2018 to date

1908 Pukete School: Specialist adviser, Jan to Dec 2017

2021 Te Rerenga School (Coromandel): Commissioner, Nov 2011 to June 2013; Specialist adviser, June to Nov 2013

2066 Wairakei School: LSM, Jan 2009 to Feb 2010

2443 Sanson School: LSM, Sept 2017 to date

2469 Upukongaro School: LSM, Dec 2009 to May 2013

2705 Tiniroto School: Commissioner, Aug 2011 to June 2012

2725 Waipukurau School: Action plan, Sept 2018 to date

2733 Westshore School: LSM, March 2018 to date

2831 Dalefield School: Commissioner, March 2013 to Sept 2017; Specialist adviser, Sept 2017 to May 2018

2855 Havelock School (Marlborough): LSM, Feb 2017 to Sept 2018

2992 South End School (Carterton): LSM, Sept 2010 to Dec 2012; Specialist adviser, Nov 2015 to Jan 2017; LSM, Jan 2017 to March 2018

3009 St Joseph's School (Picton): LSM, Nov 2014 to June 2015

3062 Wairau Valley School (Blenheim): Specialist adviser, March 2012 to Jan 2013; Commissioner, Jan 2013 to July 2015

3102 TKKM o Waiuku: Specialist adviser, July 2009 to July 2010

3181 Auckland Point School: Specialist adviser, Feb to Dec 2009

3222 St Peter Chanel School (Motueka): Specialist adviser, Sept 2009 to Sept 2010

3305 Burnside Primary School: LSM, Dec 2012 to March 2015

3816 Sara Cohen School: LSM, April 2016 to Dec 2017; Specialist adviser, Dec 2016 to date

4027 Te Tipua School: LSM, Aug 2015 to April 2016

4054 Wyndham School: Commissioner, Nov 2012 to March 2014; LSM, Jan to July 2014

Decile 6

103: Pukekohe High School: Specialist adviser, July 2009 to Sept 2010

110 Mercury Bay Area School: LSM, Sept 2010 to Sept 2011

122 Tauranga Girls' College: LSM, April 2010 to April 2011

241 Wairarapa College: LSM, Sept to Dec 2015; Commissioner, Dec 2015 to April 2018; LSM, Oct to Dec 2017

251 Heretaunga College: LSM, Dec 2015 to Aug 2017

291 Rai Valley Area School: Specialist adviser, Aug 2010 to March 2011; Commissioner, March 2011 to April 2014

292 Golden Bay High School: Action plan, Aug 2010 to Aug 2011; LSM, March 2017 to Nov 2018

305 Westland High School: LSM, March 2017 to Feb 2019

365 Waitaki Boys' High School: Commissioner, Oct 2014 to Dec 2016; Commissioner, Dec 2017 to date

371 East Otago High School: LSM, April 2015 to Sept 2016

1065 Oromāhoe School (Northland): LSM, July 2015 to July 2016

1083 Poroti School (Northland): Commissioner, Aug 2013 to Aug 2014

1376 Monte Cecilia Catholic School: Specialist adviser, Dec 2012 to Oct 2013

1381 Mt Albert School: Specialist adviser, Aug 2010 to Sept 2011

1635 Discovery One School: LSM, Nov 2011 to Jan 2014

1871 Otakiri School: LSM, March 2009 to March 2011

2347 Cheltenham School: LSM, Aug 2011 to July 2012

2387 Linton Country School: LSM, Oct 2015 to Nov 2018

2673 Sherwood School (Hawke's Bay): LSM, April 20009 to May 2010

2678 St Joseph's School (Waipukurau): Action plan, March 2015 to April 2017

2993 South Featherston School: LSM, May 2019 to date

3072 Wilford School: Specialist adviser, Dec 2016 to June 2017; LSM, June 2017 to Dec 2018

3198 Inangahua Junction School: LSM, Feb 2011 to April 2012

3335 Fairlie School: Commissioner, March 2016 to Sept 2017

3739 Flag Swamp School (Otago): LSM, Jan 2019 to date

3789 Ōmarama School: LSM, Sept 2012 to July 2014

3843 Tarras School: LSM, March to Oct 2015

3847 Tōtara School: Commissioner, Sept 2013 to Dec 2016

Decile 7

250 Upper Hutt College: Specialist adviser, Sept 2014 to Dec 2016; LSM, Sept 2015 to Dec 2016

288 Marlborough Boys' College: LSM, March 2009 to May 2011; Specialist adviser, Dec 2009 to Dec 2010; Action plan, Jan-Dec 2012

465 Mana Tamariki: Commissioner, April to June 2011

1034 Kerikeri Primary School: Commissioner, June 2014 to April 2015

1056 Ngunguru School (Northland): LSM, July 2012 to Dec 2013

1321 Hunua School: Specialist adviser, Dec 2014 to July 2015

1365 Matipo Rd School: Commissioner, Sept 2018 to date

1465 Riverhills School: LSM, Aug 2009 to June 2010

1559 Waiuku Primary School: LSM, June 2014 to March 2016

1577 Woodhill School: Specialist adviser, April 2010 to June 2011; LSM, Nov 2012 to Jan 2015; Commissioner, Nov 2016 to June 2018; Specialist adviser, Aug 2018 to date

1835 Motumaoho School: LSM, July 2014 to July 2015; Specialist adviser, July to Dec 2015

1940 Silverdale Normal School: Commissioner, July 2014 to Sept 2015; Specialist adviser, Sept 2015 to May 2016

2032 Tirohanga School (Taupō District): LSM, March 2019 to date

2073 Waitomo Caves School: Commissioner, Nov 2018 to date

2408 Ngamatea School (Rangitikei): Commissioner, April 2015 to April 2017; closed April 2017

2549 Clive School: LSM, June 2011 to May 2012

2571 Haumoana School: LSM, Dec 2016 to June 2017

3306 Burwood School: LSM, June 2010 to Nov 2012

3553 Te One School: LSM, Nov 2017 to date

3793 Otepopo School: Commissioner, March 2009 to Sept 2010

3852 Waikouaiti School: Specialist adviser, Dec 2009 to Dec 2011; LSM, Aug 2015 to April 2016

3956 Gore Main School: LSM, Jan 2019 to date

Decile 8

312 Rangiora High School: Specialist adviser, Nov 2014 to Feb 2015; Commissioner, Feb 2015 to April 2018

350 Akaroa Area School: LSM, May 2018 to Feb 2019; Commissioner, Feb 2019 to date

373 Cromwell College: LSM, March to Nov 2017

514 Kimi Ora School: LSM, July 2010 to June 2013

1143 TKKM o Ngā Mokopuna (Wellington): LSM, Aug 2018 to date

1505 St Mary's School (Northcote): LSM, Aug 2016 to Dec 2017

1695 Berkley Normal Middle School: Commissioner, April 2015 to June 2016; Specialist adviser, June to Nov 2016

1764 Karapiro School: Commissioner, Jan 2019 to date

1869 Orini Combined School: Specialist adviser, April 2009 to Feb 2010

1946 St Joseph's Catholic School (Fairfield): Commissioner Feb to Nov 2012; LSM, Dec 2012 to Aug 2013

1985 Tauhei Combined School (Waikato): Commissioner, March 2018 to date

3273 Albury School: LSM, Aug 2017 to date

3462 Our Lady of the Snows School (Methven): LSM, May 2015 to Feb 2017

3463 Our Lady of Victories School: Commissioner, Jan 2012 to April 2014

3864 Weston School: LSM, June 2018 to date

3957 Gorge Rd School: LSM, Dec 2014 to June 2015

3969 Isla Bank School: Commissioner, Nov 2014 to Nov 2018

Decile 9

35 Carmel College: LSM, July 2018 to date

328 Christchurch Girls' High School: Action plan, Aug 2012 to Sept 2013

377 Otago Boys' High School: Action plan, July-Aug 2009

1174 Moriah College: Specialist adviser, Feb to Nov 2009

1190 Elim Christian College: Action plan, July to Sept 2011

1433 Ridgeview School: Commissioner, Sept 2011 to June 2013

1572 Whenuapai School: LSM, May 2018 to date

1814 Matangi School: LSM, June 2010 to June 2012

1994 Tauriko School: LSM, Feb to April 2010; Commissioner, April 2010 to Aug 2011

2014 Te Poi School: Commissioner, Oct 2010 to Dec 2011

2642 Patoka School: Action plan, July 2018 to date

2980 Ridgway School: Commissioner, March 2010 to Nov 2011; LSM, Nov 2011 to July 2013

3303 Broomfield School: Specialist adviser, July 2009 to April 2010

3407 Lauriston School: LSM, Dec 2016 to Nov 2017

3450 Oaklands School: Specialist audit, Oct 2017 to March 2018

3493 Roydvale School: LSM, March to Nov 2013

3596 Windsor School (Christchurch): LSM, Sept 2013 to July 2014

3724 Clutha Valley School: LSM, July 2011 to Aug 2013

4014 Salford School: LSM, Nov 2012 to Nov 2013; Commissioner, Nov 2013 to June 2016

Decile 10

87 Howick College: Specialist adviser, June 2009 to July 2010

374 Wakatipu High School: LSM, May 2011 to Dec 2012

133 Raphael House Rudolf Steiner Area School: Specialist adviser, March to Nov 2009; LSM, June 2009 to Dec 2010

1167 Wānaka Primary School: LSM, Jan to June 2014; Commissioner, June 2014 to April 2015; Specialist adviser, May to Oct 2015

1244 Chelsea School (Birkenhead): LSM, May 2012 to Jan 2014

1249 Clevedon School: LSM, April 2010 to March 2011

1700 Cambridge East School: Specialist adviser, Oct 2016 to Aug 2017

1822 Maungatautari School: Commissioner, April 2010 to Jan 2011

2800 Akitio School (Tararua District): Commissioner, June 2013 to Jan 2014

2874 Karori Normal School: LSM, Nov 2009 to Dec 2011

2876 Kelburn Normal School: LSM, May 2019 to date

3397 Kirwee Model School: LSM, May 2016 to June 2017

3451 Ōhoka School (Canterbury): LSM, Feb 2019 to date

3549 Tai Tapu School: LSM, Nov 2018 to date

3764 Macraes Moonlight School (Otago): LSM, June 2018 to date

3813 Rotary Park School: LSM, June 2011 to Jan 2012; Commissioner, Dec 2011 to Jan 2013

4135 St Mark's School (Christchurch): LSM, Nov 2014 to March 2015; Commissioner, March 2015 to Sept 2016

6783 Remarkables Primary School: LSM, Nov 2017 to Sept 2018



Source: Ministry of Education

-Excludes requests for information.

-TKKM: Te Kura Kaupapa Māori.

-Decile ratings as at first intervention.

-Numbers at left are the schools' identification numbers in the Ministry of Education data - generally secondary north to south, then primary north to south, with new schools added at the end.