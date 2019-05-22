A man tried to lure a young girl into a van in Kurow with the offer of puppies, police say.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the 11-year-old girl supplied a detailed description of the man after the incident outside the Four Square in the small Waitaki District town.

The man approached the girl and asked her to come into his van and see his puppies, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

He was described as in his 60s, of skinny build, with a ''big bushy moustache'' and wearing a dark beanie, a neon hi-viz jacket, blue jeans and steel capped boots.

The girl did not see the van so was unable to obtain a registration plate number.

Kurow police (03) 471-4800, Crimestoppers 0800-555-111.