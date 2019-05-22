Josephine Gibson was an easy-going, spontaneous Aussie who loved adventures.

In 2015, the 29-year-old traveller and her Sydney boyfriend Sonvannmony Leang, 27, decided to head to New Zealand.

Sadly their adventure ended in tragedy when the helicopter in which they were taking a scenic flight over the Fox Glacier in South Westland crashed into a deep crevasse in the ice.

The pilot, Mitch Gameren, of Queenstown, and all six tourists on board the Alpine Adventures flight were killed.

Advertisement

Today, the Transport Accident Investigation Commission releases its report into the fatal crash.

Last Friday, the chopper company's owner, James Patrick Scott, was fined $64,000 under health and safety law in the Christchurch District Court. Quality assurance manager Barry Waterland's company, Aviation Manual Development (2009), wasn't fined because it had no financial means to pay.

Who they were - faces of the seven people killed in the tragic 2015 helicopter crash in Fox Glacier.

Waterland's company and Scott had earlier admitted failing to take all practicable steps to avoid an employee's action or inaction causing harm.

Before being sentenced, Scott made a voluntary reparation payment of $125,000 to each of the seven families, totalling $875,000.

Glacier helicopter crash victims Sovannmony Leang and Josephine Gibson, from Australia, were spontaneous and liked to go on trips on a whim, a relative said. Photo / Facebook

Gibson's good friend Dasha Krunch described the 29-year-old accountant as "loyal, a really good person. She was a fantastic listener, really open minded. She had her beliefs but she wasn't afraid to consider other people's points of view. She wanted the best for the people that were closest to her.

"She was devoted to her family and as the eldest child always looked out for her brother and sister," Krunch told the Herald this week.

"She was travelling a lot, experiencing places and she was adventurous."

Leang's brothers told news.com.au after the crash that he had been excited about the trip to New Zealand. He and Gibson, who had been a couple for about a year, loved to go on adventures together on a whim.

The other four tourists were Britons: Andrew Virco, 50, and his partner Katharine Walker, 51, of Cambridge, and Nigel Charlton, 66, and wife Cynthia, 70, of Dunbridge in southern England.

The recovery of the bodies after the crash of the Squirrel helicopter on Saturday, November 21, 2015 was hampered by bad weather.

Cynthia Charlton's remains were discovered more than 15 months later by a person walking on the glacier, whose ice can move down-valley about 1m a day.

Nigel and Cynthia Charlton, of Dunbridge in southern England, were killed, along with all the other five people on board, in a helicopter crash on the Fox Glacier in November 2015. Photo / Facebook

The Charltons' family said they were heartbroken by the loss of Nigel and Cynthia.

"They were very adventurous when it came to travel and this holiday was to be their last big adventure together," the family said in a statement released soon after the crash.

Nigel Charlton was a retired dentist and a train enthusiast who had built a signal box in the couple's garden, which backed on to a railway line near Southampton.

His wife, known as Helen, loved knitting, dressmaking and their garden.

Friends and neighbours told British media the Charltons were big personalities who were very active in their community.

At a Romsey Abbey memorial service attended by hundreds, the Romsey Male Voice Choir, of which Nigel had been a member, performed songs, including Pokarekare Ana.

Choir member Geoff Skinner said the Charltons did a lot for charity and were loved by many people.

The couple left two children and three grandchildren.

Andrew Virco and Katharine Walker, of Cambridge in England, died when the tourist helicopter flight they were on crashed into a crevasse on the Fox Glacier in November 2015. Photo / Supplied

Virco was a photographer and Walker a senior health worker at Addenbrooke's hospital, part of the Cambridge University Hospitals trust.

"Kath was a much respected member of staff who had worked at Addenbrooke's for 23 years and she led the trust's radiotherapy services with great professionalism, skill and pride," the hospital said after the crash.

Rebecca Walker, aged in her 20s, told the BBC her mother Katharine had worked hard and played hard.

"She affected so many people in so many good ways."

Helicopter pilot Mitch Gameren, who died with his six passengers in the November 2015 crash into Fox Glacier, was a keen outdoorsman who had also flown in Asia and Africa. Photo / Facebook

Brett Gameren, himself a pilot, has described his brother Mitch, 28, as a passionate outdoorsman who had flown in Botswana and in search-and-rescue missions in Malaysia.

He told the Otago Daily Times Mitch was confident at the controls.

Mitch was the competitive little brother who was also a great mate, Brett said. The pair competed at everything - whether PlayStation games or sport - and his death had left a "massive hole".

Mitch's half-sister Brooke said she missed her brother terribly, describing him as "the most out there, go get 'em person".

"He had a passion for the outdoors, whether that was flying or fishing or sitting by a lake," she said.