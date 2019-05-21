A man charged with murder after an incident on the North Shore earlier this month has appeared in the High Court at Auckland.

Christopher Simeon, 26, was granted name suppression when he first appeared on the murder charge in the North Shore District Court.

However, that lapsed today.

The alleged victim's identity remains suppressed for a further seven days to allow the Crown to confer with his family on whether they will seek a further non-publication order.

Simeon entered a not guilty plea.

Justice Simon Moore remanded Simeon in custody until his next appearance in July.

Members of the deceased man's family were in court to see his alleged killer.

Simeon also had supporters in court.

Police were called to a report of a disorder at a property, on Auckland's North Shore, shortly before midnight on May 3.

On arrival police located a critically injured man.

Ambulance staff administered medical care, however, the man died at the scene.