An eyewitness has described seeing a man "on fire" after an explosion at a South Auckland factory.

The man received serious electrical burns after a transformer blew at Frucor Suntory in South Auckland.

The witness said the explosion sounded like a shipping container had been dropped, and all the power was knocked out of the factory.

They then saw a man "on fire" walking to retrieve his phone, before realising his skin was starting to peel.

Emergency services were called to the commercial address, on Orb Ave in Manukau, just before 1pm.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said one person had sustained electrical burns to their head and hands after a transformer caught fire.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances attended and transported one patient in a serious condition to Middlemore Hospital.

Worksafe said it had not been notified of the incident, just before 3pm.

Frucor Suntory is a leading Australasian drinks company and the market leader in energy drinks in Australia and New Zealand.