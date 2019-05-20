Police are today continuing their search for a man missing after the vehicle he was in crashed off a bend in the Awakino Gorge.

Emergency services were called to the scene on State Highway 3, near the Awakino Tunnel, after a car had crashed and gone into the Awakino River about 6.10pm.

A man was reported to have gone into the water along with the vehicle.

However, another man who was in the car managed to escape before it went into the water and was able to contact police.

Advertisement

A search and rescue operation which included a helicopter began yesterday evening but neither the car nor the missing man were found.

The search continues today.

Police urge anyone who notices anything unusual in or around the Awakino tunnel and river area to contact them immediately.